Course 5 of 5 in the
Nursing Informatics Leadership Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Leadership Dynamics
  • Professional Development
Course 5 of 5 in the
Nursing Informatics Leadership Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

The Who What When Where and Why of Leadership in Interprofessional Informatics

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Team Fundamentals

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Team Evolution and Dynamics

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Theory of Collective Impact for Interprofessional Informatics Leadership Success

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

About the Nursing Informatics Leadership Specialization

Nursing Informatics Leadership

