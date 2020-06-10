In this course, students in the health and information technology professions will examine models for interprofessional collaboration and teamwork, practice communication techniques to promote effective interaction, and envision futures literacy in interprofessional informatics scenarios. We will hear from nurses and other informaticians who are leading and working interprofessionally, and glean insights from their diverse perspectives. When we think about the requisite variety of leadership skills that are essential in nursing informatics, we may deduce that leadership in interprofessional informatics will demand at least that diversity or more. We’ll expand our nursing informatics leadership vision to include interprofessional applications of the Competing Values Framework and the Minnesota Nursing Informatics Leadership Inventory.
- Leadership Dynamics
- Professional Development
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
The Who What When Where and Why of Leadership in Interprofessional Informatics
Nursing informatics leaders need both content expertise in current nursing informatics topics and diverse leadership skills that can be applied as needed in different situations. We also need awareness of our own nursing informatics culture and perspective, so that we can be aware and sensitive to similarities and differences across the health and technology professions with whom we join as we tackle interprofessional informatics projects and leadership.
Team Fundamentals
Whether you are leading an interprofessional informatics team, or co-leading an organization with other interprofessional leaders, or co-leading a team with other team members, the same team fundamentals apply. Many scholars have studied team interactions and the wisdom of teamwork is required across all types of teams in diverse settings. In this module, we examine team structures and the fundamental elements and behaviors that ensure success.
Team Evolution and Dynamics
In this module, we consider team evolution and dynamics, building on the foundational concepts we discussed in Module 2. As teams Establish trust and Create an environment of Psychological Safety, team members can overcome the challenges of cultural differences and expectations, and begin to align with a new identity – that of the team.
Theory of Collective Impact for Interprofessional Informatics Leadership Success
About the Nursing Informatics Leadership Specialization
Nurses and interprofessional healthcare clinicians and educators will learn principles of informatics leadership in clinical and academic settings, and apply their learning to real world scenarios in practice and training/education environments. Learners will understand the history and development of nursing informatics leadership to appreciate today’s leadership challenges, gain self-knowledge of one’s own nursing informatics leadership skills to influence the future of the nursing informatics specialty, describe principles of nursing informatics leadership and their applications in diverse settings to gain appreciation of tailoring leadership skills to optimize outcomes, and apply nursing informatics leadership skills in interprofessional teams to understand stakeholder perspectives and opportunities to promote collaboration and achieve mutual goals.
