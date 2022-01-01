About this Specialization

Nurses and interprofessional healthcare clinicians and educators will learn principles of informatics leadership in clinical and academic settings, and apply their learning to real world scenarios in practice and training/education environments. Learners will understand the history and development of nursing informatics leadership to appreciate today’s leadership challenges, gain self-knowledge of one’s own nursing informatics leadership skills to influence the future of the nursing informatics specialty, describe principles of nursing informatics leadership and their applications in diverse settings to gain appreciation of tailoring leadership skills to optimize outcomes, and apply nursing informatics leadership skills in interprofessional teams to understand stakeholder perspectives and opportunities to promote collaboration and achieve mutual goals.
Beginner Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
How the Specialization Works

There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Skills for Nursing Informatics Leaders

Course 2

Course 2

Nursing Informatics Leaders

Course 3

Course 3

Nursing Informatics Leadership Theory and Practice

Course 4

Course 4

Nursing Informatics Training and Education

University of Minnesota

