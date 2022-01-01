- Nursing Informatics
- Leadership knowledge
- Organizational and Practice Insights
- Foresight Leadership Skills
- Leadership theory
- Leadership
- Nursing
- exercise
- Leadership Dynamics
- Professional Development
Nursing Informatics Leadership Specialization
Advance your Nursing Informatics Leadership Skills. Master nursing informatics leadership skills to achieve optimal outcomes across healthcare settings.
Offered By
What you will learn
Understand the history and development of nursing informatics leadership to appreciate today’s leadership challenges.
Gain self-knowledge of one’s own nursing informatics leadership skills to influence the future of the nursing informatics specialty.
Describe principles of nursing informatics leadership and applications in diverse settings to appreciate leadership skills to optimize outcomes.
Apply nursing informatics leadership skills in teams to understand stakeholder perspectives to promote collaboration and achieve mutual goals.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Develop a portfolio for nursing informatics leadership throughout the specialization that you may use for your personal and professional development.
Course 1:
Begin your portfolio with your personalized analysis report from the Minnesota Nursing Informatics Leadership InventoryTM.
Course 2:
Add to your portfolio your interview of a nursing informatics professional
Course 3:
Add to your portfolio personal values assessment and revised personal leadership mission statement
Course 4:
Add to your portfolio your professional nursing informatics organization leadership plan and syllabus for a nursing informatics course
Course 5:
Add to your portfolio your team mission, vision, and values statements and your team norms document.
Nursing or other health profession, informatics knowledge, interest in leadership skills development
Nursing or other health profession, informatics knowledge, interest in leadership skills development
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Skills for Nursing Informatics Leaders
In this first of our five courses, Dr. Karen Monsen introduces the nursing informatics leadership essentials and skills that will guide you through your studies as you apply leadership principles to the nursing informatics specialty.
Nursing Informatics Leaders
In this course, we explore the AMIA Nursing Informatics History Project. By the end of the module, you will understand the resources available that will be used in this course to learn about the first hand experiences, future vision, and lessons learned in becoming a nursing informatics pioneer.
Nursing Informatics Leadership Theory and Practice
“By the end of this Course, you will be able to…”
Nursing Informatics Training and Education
In this fourth of our five courses, I will go deeper into the training and education leadership skills that are helpful for nursing informatics leaders. I will also guide you through the process of preparing a course document or syllabus for the nursing informatics specialty both in academic settings and in practice or industry.
Offered by
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.