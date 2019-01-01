Profile

Karen Monsen, Ph.D., RN, FAAN

Assistant Professor

Bio

Karen Monsen is an Assistant Professor in the School of Nursing at the University of Minnesota. An early adopter of health information technology she has focused on improving the quality of practice and population health outcomes through informatics. As a nurse manager, Karen implemented a computerized documentation system in a public health department in 1999, and immediately began to search the data for meaningful information. She began her academic career in 2007, specializing in informatics research using large data sets, developing new methods and models to describe nurses’ work, and link nursing interventions to client outcomes. Karen is an award-winning teacher whose creativity and depth of knowledge make the most complex of informatics topics fascinating to students while stimulating the thinking of senior colleagues. She leads the Omaha System Partnership for Knowledge Discovery and Health Care Quality with affiliate members from fifteen countries. Karen is transforming the landscape of nursing and health care by giving nurses and all health care professionals a data-based voice with which to proclaim the powerful outcomes of care.

Courses

Leadership in Interprofessional Informatics

Skills for Nursing Informatics Leaders

Nursing Informatics Training and Education

Interprofessional Healthcare Informatics

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder