About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Methodology
  • Health Equity
  • Data Analysis
  • Health Informatics
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Community-Based Participatory Research

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Team Science

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Community-Level Data

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 39 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Informatics and the Social Determinants of Health

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder