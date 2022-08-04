About this Specialization

This five course specialization explores dimensions of applied knowledge related to the social determinants of health. This specialization will utilize the Data-to-Action Hourglass Model to support thinking about multiple perspectives as a way to filter, frame, and focus data-driven action related to social determinants of health. Course 1: Introduction to the Social Determinants of Health, provides an overview of definitions and theoretical perspectives that will form the foundation of this specialization. Course 2: Social Determinants of Health and Vulnerable Populations, highlights how social determinants of health can affect vulnerable populations in different ways. Course 3: Social Determinants of Health and Health Care Systems, explores topics that are particularly relevant for healthcare clinicians and administrators, as well as communities. Course 4: Social Determinants of Health and Methodological Opportunities, examines the methodological approaches and research tools that inform an understanding of best practices in working with science teams, communities, and with data. Course 5: Social Determinants of Health and Planetary Health, centers on planetary health as a fundamental health determinant in shaping a shared future. Each course also includes a data applications module, in which learners will practice analyzing, displaying, and interpreting social determinants of health data.
Introduction to Social Determinants of Health

Social Determinants of Health: Vulnerable Populations

Social Determinants of Health: Health Care Systems

Social Determinants of Health: Methodological Opportunities

