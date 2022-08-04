- Health Informatics
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Health Equity
- health system
- Methodology
- Planetary Health
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Social Determinants of Health
This first of five courses introduces students to the social determinants of health, and provides an overview of the definitions and theoretical perspectives that will form the foundation of this specialization. The topics of this course include:
Social Determinants of Health: Vulnerable Populations
This second of five courses focuses on how social determinants of health affects vulnerable populations. Focusing on four groups of vulnerable populations, students will examine how social determinants of health contribute to the poor health outcomes experienced by these populations. The topics of this course include:
Social Determinants of Health: Health Care Systems
This third of five courses explores topics related to the social determinants of health and health care systems. This course will also focus on the relationship between the social determinants of health, mental health, substance abuse, and trauma. The topics of this course include:
Social Determinants of Health: Methodological Opportunities
This fourth of five courses examines the methodological approaches and research tools that inform our understanding of best practices in working with science teams, communities, and with data. The topics of this course include:
Offered by
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
