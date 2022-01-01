Free
Systems thinking is a systemic methodology and philosophy used to approach problem-solving for systems. In one aspect, systems thinking is a recognition of the way that people view system issues and the approaches that are taken. Instead of one manager or leader solving a problem, systems thinking creates a way for a team or department to use their collective intelligence and experience to solve a persistent problem. In another aspect, systems thinking is a commonly shared language and a set of tools that seeks to address important, ongoing issues that the group is aware of but have been unsuccessful in solving with common methods previously.
Systems thinking is valuable to learn because it offers you an effective way to assess and analyze complex and persistent problems that happen over time. Having an awareness of systems thinking may help you to recognize that systems operate by laws, and these laws can have consequences for our actions that we are unaware of. In a workplace setting, an understanding of systems thinking is valuable to help you put together teams across different departments and tackle unique business challenges.
Careers in systems thinking can be found in a range of operational systems, such as educational, environmental, medical, political, and economic systems. You can find roles as a product designer, or a solutions architect, for example. In large organizations, common career roles that involve systems thinking lean toward the operational aspects of the organization, including operations directors, human resources executives, and senior planning executives. Being able to see the big picture in order to move toward collective problem solving is at the heart of working in systems thinking.
Taking online courses to learn systems thinking may provide you with exciting new problem-solving skills that can help you in organizational practices. When you take online courses for systems thinking, you may learn how to pull together new knowledge, identify actions and interventions, and implement strong recommendations. Learning about systems thinking may help you solve complex problems, like developing a new product, or figuring out how to effectively use cross-functional teams. Systems thinking insights can help with your own ideas of seeing chronic problems in a new light over time.