About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Leading Sustainable Community Transformation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Build the core knowledge needed to build a systems mindset.

  • D​evelop the ability to operationalize systems thinking.

  • L​earn how to understand communities and develop place based interest.

Skills you will gain

  • Project Management
  • Client interaction
  • Systems Thinking
Course 1 of 3 in the
Leading Sustainable Community Transformation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Systems

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Operationalize Systems Thinking

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Understanding a Community

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 106 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Leading Sustainable Community Transformation Specialization

Leading Sustainable Community Transformation

