Being a successful professional requires creative, innovative, and entrepreneurial thinking, and to continually have a problem-solving mindset. As a systems thinker, you are expected to engage complex problems from multiple perspectives and different angles, viewing them holistically. This course exposes the student to a variety of tools used to engage stakeholders, collect data, and more deeply understand the community. This course will have three modules. Techniques for Data Collection will reinforce the importance of built trust and rapport with your client and stakeholders, which in turn creates buy in. Students will then learn how to enter a community, conduct rapid assessments to provide a snapshot of the community or organization, and maintain ethical conduct throughout. System Mapping & Analysis will focus on mapping systems and stakeholders, two different techniques that are useful to visualize systems and identify and evaluate a network of stakeholders. Finally, in Conducting Interviews & Surveys, students will learn different techniques to collect information. From focus group interview to one-on-one interviews, to surveys, systems thinkers need a mix of approaches in their toolbox to identify assess needs and assets, engage stakeholders, and collect information throughout all phases of project implementation.
This course is part of the Leading Sustainable Community Transformation Specialization
Learn to use a variety of tools used to engage stakeholders, collect data, and more deeply understand communities.
Learn how to enter a community, map systems and conduct rapid assessments to provide a snapshot of the community or organization.
Learn how to maintain ethical conduct throughout a community transformation initiative.
- Survey Design
- Outreach and engagement
- Rapid assessment
- System Mapping
- Systems Thinking
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
About the Leading Sustainable Community Transformation Specialization
The ability to engage stakeholders is an increasingly important competency that requires tact, strategy, collaboration, and high quality communication skills. Solving complex problems effectively, appropriately, and in a timely manner requires a major shift in mindset, moving away from siloed, discipline-specific methods.The three courses in this specialization are designed to provide a foundation for approaching complex problems, engaging with stakeholders, and providing tools to collect and analyze data to solve community transformation challenges holistically.
