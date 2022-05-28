About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Leading Sustainable Community Transformation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • ​Learn to use a variety of tools used to engage stakeholders, collect data, and more deeply understand communities.

  • ​Learn how to enter a community, map systems and conduct rapid assessments to provide a snapshot of the community or organization.

  • Learn how to m​aintain ethical conduct throughout a community transformation initiative.

Skills you will gain

  • Survey Design
  • Outreach and engagement
  • Rapid assessment
  • System Mapping
  • Systems Thinking
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Strategies for Effective Engagement

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 107 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Systems Mapping and Analysis

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 70 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

System Mapping

4 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 120 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Leading Sustainable Community Transformation Specialization

Leading Sustainable Community Transformation

