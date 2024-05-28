Coursera Instructor Network
Effective Strategies for Improving Employee Retention 
Effective Strategies for Improving Employee Retention 

Eric Zackrison

Instructor: Eric Zackrison

What you'll learn

  • Identify the importance of employee retention and engagement and their benefits to organizations. 

  • Assess the current state of employee retention and engagement within their own organization and implement tools for measurement. 

  • Implement retention and engagement strategies: effective management, career development, and recognition programs.

  • Navigate the future challenges of employee retention, focusing on hybrid and remote work environments, mental health, and inclusivity. 

There is 1 module in this course

Effective Strategies for Improving Employee Retention offers a dynamic and comprehensive exploration into the critical aspects of employee retention and engagement. This course delves into the foundational concepts of retention and engagement, examines current trends and data, and provides actionable strategies for improvement. With a forward-looking approach, it also addresses the evolving challenges of the modern workplace, including hybrid and remote work dynamics, burnout, mental health, and inclusivity. Through a blend of theory, real-world examples, and best practices, participants will be equipped to foster a more engaged, satisfied, and loyal workforce. 

13 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Eric Zackrison
1 Course92 learners

Coursera Instructor Network

