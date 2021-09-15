Welcome to Hiring Practices. In this course, you will learn how to develop a strategic plan to attract, recruit and retain employees at every level, from those just entering the workforce through those at the executive level. We will explore each step of the recruitment, selection, and onboarding process, providing a thorough explanation of the uniqueness of the step and its fit and importance within the entire talent lifecycle. Special attention is paid to diversity and inclusion as it relates to each of these steps and how we can successfully harness these most valued practices.
Hiring PracticesUniversity of California, Irvine
About this Course
While this is a beginning level course, some knowledge of hiring processes, recruiting techniques, and human resources practices is helpful.
What you will learn
Develop a strategic plan for recruiting both exempt and non-exempt positions
Incorporate diversity and inclusion throughout the recruitment process, highlighting the significance of those elements
Identify important components of successfully onboarding new employees
Skills you will gain
- Diversity and Inclusion
- Human Resources (HR)
- Onboarding
- Leadership
- Recruiting
While this is a beginning level course, some knowledge of hiring processes, recruiting techniques, and human resources practices is helpful.
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Pre-hire Practices
Welcome to Module 1: Pre-hire Practices. In this module, we begin with an overall look at hiring practices. We will also familiarize ourselves with the importance of an organization's foundation, enabling you to customize your best recruitment strategy.
Recruiting Fundamentals
Welcome to Module 2: Recruiting Fundamentals. In this module, we will take an in-depth look into the complete recruiting process and how we can best approach it while highlighting the roles that HRIS plays and the incorporation of diversity and inclusion.
The Hiring Core
Welcome to Module 3: The Hiring Code. In this module, we will discuss effective interviewing skills and identify resources. We will take a look at the Hiring Core , which dives into the heart of recruitment inclusive of interviewing, applicant testing, background versus reference checks, and leads up to the candidate’s offer.
Onboarding & Assimilation
Welcome to Module 4: Onboarding & Assimilation. In this module, we will examine the relationship between recruitment and retention. Successfully onboarding your new employees must go beyond the first day, the first week, and even the first month. Recruitment is useless if you are not able to retain your new talent.
Reviews
- 5 stars78.33%
- 4 stars18.33%
- 3 stars1.66%
- 1 star1.66%
TOP REVIEWS FROM HIRING PRACTICES
Course was very informative and will definately help in improving the hiring process.
I'm really enjoying this course. the explanation, and the case is related to mine. and from this course, I learn much about how planning recruitment. Thank you!
This class really helped me to understand Hiring Practices and how they work together in order to hire and retain a diverse pool of talent.
This was such an informative and really helped me learn a new skill as I am trying to transition into a new career.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.