Beginner Level

While this is a beginning level course, some knowledge of hiring processes, recruiting techniques, and human resources practices is helpful.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop a strategic plan for recruiting both exempt and non-exempt positions

  • Incorporate diversity and inclusion throughout the recruitment process, highlighting the significance of those elements

  • Identify important components of successfully onboarding new employees

Skills you will gain

  • Diversity and Inclusion
  • Human Resources (HR)
  • Onboarding
  • Leadership
  • Recruiting
Beginner Level

While this is a beginning level course, some knowledge of hiring processes, recruiting techniques, and human resources practices is helpful.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Pre-hire Practices

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Recruiting Fundamentals

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Hiring Core

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Onboarding & Assimilation

7 hours to complete
1 video (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

