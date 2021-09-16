Chevron Left
Back to Hiring Practices

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hiring Practices by University of California, Irvine

4.7
stars
54 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Hiring Practices. In this course, you will learn how to develop a strategic plan to attract, recruit and retain employees at every level, from those just entering the workforce through those at the executive level. We will explore each step of the recruitment, selection, and onboarding process, providing a thorough explanation of the uniqueness of the step and its fit and importance within the entire talent lifecycle. Special attention is paid to diversity and inclusion as it relates to each of these steps and how we can successfully harness these most valued practices. Exploring these processes can be valuable at any level, whether this is an interest you are looking to discover or for a seasoned human resource professional wanting to expand upon an already solid knowledge base. The course combines materials focused on current hiring trends along with over 20 years of real-life practical work examples, providing you with an easy-to-understand format for your hiring practices. Learning goals for this course include: - Develop a strategic plan for recruiting both exempt and non-exempt positions - Identify and understand the importance of each step in the recruitment process - Incorporate diversity and inclusion throughout the recruitment process, highlighting the significance of those elements - Describe a successful selection process - Identify important components of successfully onboarding new employees...

Top reviews

AV

Oct 18, 2021

I'm really enjoying this course. the explanation, and the case is related to mine. and from this course, I learn much about how planning recruitment. Thank you!

ZC

Sep 15, 2021

This class really helped me to understand Hiring Practices and how they work together in order to hire and retain a diverse pool of talent.

Filter by:

1 - 15 of 15 Reviews for Hiring Practices

By Zadina C

Sep 16, 2021

This class really helped me to understand Hiring Practices and how they work together in order to hire and retain a diverse pool of talent.

By VIGNESH U

May 21, 2021

It was a great skill for learning .

By Asya H

Jan 10, 2022

Took a great advantage from the lectures, which are full of up-to-date information relevant to the post-Covid period! Wonderful, practical course! Special thanks to the instructor, Allison Anderson, for such a sophisticated course!

By Maria N

Mar 18, 2022

U​seful overview/introduction of hiring practices, easy to follow, helpful reading and videos. Taught by enthusiastic, experienced instructor. Assignments and discussions aligned with course objectives.

By 08_AULIA V

Oct 19, 2021

I​'m really enjoying this course. the explanation, and the case is related to mine. and from this course, I learn much about how planning recruitment. Thank you!

By Gaylin E

Mar 10, 2022

This was such an informative and really helped me learn a new skill as I am trying to transition into a new career.

By Наталья В

May 18, 2022

I really loved it! So MUCH information, amazing tests and a bunch of useful links. Thank you!

By Rajeev K M

Jan 17, 2022

C​ourse was very informative and will definately help in improving the hiring process.

By ashunda t

Apr 3, 2022

It was very thoroughly and nicely presented. The information was attainable.

By Aryaa Z

Oct 2, 2021

This course was really helpful to learn about hiring practices.

By Tania N

Oct 8, 2021

Useful contents, Practical touch-ups, Good Luck!

By Maria C

Mar 2, 2022

Excellent! Best for beginners! Love it.

By ERA M C

Apr 13, 2022

Great learning

By Cynthia W

Dec 8, 2021

I enjoyed the course but if I had of known it was a non-credit course, I wouldn't have paid my money and taken the course.

By DIKSHA A

May 11, 2022

not very fruitful

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder