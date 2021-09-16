AV
Oct 18, 2021
I'm really enjoying this course. the explanation, and the case is related to mine. and from this course, I learn much about how planning recruitment. Thank you!
ZC
Sep 15, 2021
This class really helped me to understand Hiring Practices and how they work together in order to hire and retain a diverse pool of talent.
By Zadina C•
Sep 16, 2021
By VIGNESH U•
May 21, 2021
It was a great skill for learning .
By Asya H•
Jan 10, 2022
Took a great advantage from the lectures, which are full of up-to-date information relevant to the post-Covid period! Wonderful, practical course! Special thanks to the instructor, Allison Anderson, for such a sophisticated course!
By Maria N•
Mar 18, 2022
Useful overview/introduction of hiring practices, easy to follow, helpful reading and videos. Taught by enthusiastic, experienced instructor. Assignments and discussions aligned with course objectives.
By 08_AULIA V•
Oct 19, 2021
By Gaylin E•
Mar 10, 2022
This was such an informative and really helped me learn a new skill as I am trying to transition into a new career.
By Наталья В•
May 18, 2022
I really loved it! So MUCH information, amazing tests and a bunch of useful links. Thank you!
By Rajeev K M•
Jan 17, 2022
Course was very informative and will definately help in improving the hiring process.
By ashunda t•
Apr 3, 2022
It was very thoroughly and nicely presented. The information was attainable.
By Aryaa Z•
Oct 2, 2021
This course was really helpful to learn about hiring practices.
By Tania N•
Oct 8, 2021
Useful contents, Practical touch-ups, Good Luck!
By Maria C•
Mar 2, 2022
Excellent! Best for beginners! Love it.
By ERA M C•
Apr 13, 2022
Great learning
By Cynthia W•
Dec 8, 2021
I enjoyed the course but if I had of known it was a non-credit course, I wouldn't have paid my money and taken the course.
By DIKSHA A•
May 11, 2022
not very fruitful