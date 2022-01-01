- Artificial Neural Network
- Convolutional Neural Network
- Tensorflow
- Recurrent Neural Network
- Transformers
- Deep Learning
- Backpropagation
- Python Programming
- Neural Network Architecture
- Mathematical Optimization
- hyperparameter tuning
- Inductive Transfer
Deep Learning Specialization
Become a Machine Learning expert. Master the fundamentals of deep learning and break into AI. Recently updated with cutting-edge techniques!
What you will learn
Build and train deep neural networks, identify key architecture parameters, implement vectorized neural networks and deep learning to applications
Train test sets, analyze variance for DL applications, use standard techniques and optimization algorithms, and build neural networks in TensorFlow
Build a CNN and apply it to detection and recognition tasks, use neural style transfer to generate art, and apply algorithms to image and video data
Build and train RNNs, work with NLP and Word Embeddings, and use HuggingFace tokenizers and transformer models to perform NER and Question Answering
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
By the end you’ll be able to
• Build and train deep neural networks, implement vectorized neural networks, identify architecture parameters, and apply DL to your applications
• Use best practices to train and develop test sets and analyze bias/variance for building DL applications, use standard NN techniques, apply optimization algorithms, and implement a neural network in TensorFlow
• Use strategies for reducing errors in ML systems, understand complex ML settings, and apply end-to-end, transfer, and multi-task learning
• Build a Convolutional Neural Network, apply it to visual detection and recognition tasks, use neural style transfer to generate art, and apply these algorithms to image, video, and other 2D/3D data
• Build and train Recurrent Neural Networks and its variants (GRUs, LSTMs), apply RNNs to character-level language modeling, work with NLP and Word Embeddings, and use HuggingFace tokenizers and transformers to perform Named Entity Recognition and Question Answering
- Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
- A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Neural Networks and Deep Learning
In the first course of the Deep Learning Specialization, you will study the foundational concept of neural networks and deep learning.
Improving Deep Neural Networks: Hyperparameter Tuning, Regularization and Optimization
In the second course of the Deep Learning Specialization, you will open the deep learning black box to understand the processes that drive performance and generate good results systematically.
Structuring Machine Learning Projects
In the third course of the Deep Learning Specialization, you will learn how to build a successful machine learning project and get to practice decision-making as a machine learning project leader.
Convolutional Neural Networks
In the fourth course of the Deep Learning Specialization, you will understand how computer vision has evolved and become familiar with its exciting applications such as autonomous driving, face recognition, reading radiology images, and more.
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
