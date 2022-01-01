About this Specialization

The Deep Learning Specialization is a foundational program that will help you understand the capabilities, challenges, and consequences of deep learning and prepare you to participate in the development of leading-edge AI technology. In this Specialization, you will build and train neural network architectures such as Convolutional Neural Networks, Recurrent Neural Networks, LSTMs, Transformers, and learn how to make them better with strategies such as Dropout, BatchNorm, Xavier/He initialization, and more. Get ready to master theoretical concepts and their industry applications using Python and TensorFlow and tackle real-world cases such as speech recognition, music synthesis, chatbots, machine translation, natural language processing, and more. AI is transforming many industries. The Deep Learning Specialization provides a pathway for you to take the definitive step in the world of AI by helping you gain the knowledge and skills to level up your career. Along the way, you will also get career advice from deep learning experts from industry and academia.
Learner Career Outcomes
19%
Started a new career after completing this specialization.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 9 hours/week
English
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Neural Networks and Deep Learning

4.9
stars
113,531 ratings
22,452 reviews
Course 2

Course 2

Improving Deep Neural Networks: Hyperparameter Tuning, Regularization and Optimization

4.9
stars
60,700 ratings
7,031 reviews
Course 3

Course 3

Structuring Machine Learning Projects

4.8
stars
48,159 ratings
5,525 reviews
Course 4

Course 4

Convolutional Neural Networks

4.9
stars
40,451 ratings
5,359 reviews

