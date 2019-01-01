Profile

Andrew Ng

Andrew Ng is Founder of DeepLearning.AI, General Partner at AI Fund, Chairman and Co-Founder of Coursera, and an Adjunct Professor at Stanford University. As a pioneer both in machine learning and online education, Dr. Ng has changed countless lives through his work in AI, authoring or co-authoring over 100 research papers in machine learning, robotics, and related fields. Previously, he was chief scientist at Baidu, the founding lead of the Google Brain team, and the co-founder of Coursera – the world's largest MOOC platform. Dr. Ng now focuses his time primarily on his entrepreneurial ventures, looking for the best ways to accelerate responsible AI practices in the larger global economy.

Machine Learning

Структурирование проектов по машинному обучению

IA para todos

Réseaux neuronaux et Deep Learning

Improving Deep Neural Networks: Hyperparameter Tuning, Regularization and Optimization

Modèles de séquence

머신 러닝 프로젝트 구조화

Réseaux neuronaux convolutifs

Сверточные нейронные сети

النماذج المتعاقبة

Последовательные модели

الشبكات العصبونية الالتفافية

AI For Everyone

Повышение эффективности глубоких нейросетей

الشبكات العصبية والتعلم العميق

시퀀스 모델

الذكاء الاصطناعي للجميع

Structuring Machine Learning Projects

L’IA pour tous

AI For Everyone （すべての人のためのAIリテラシー講座）

심층 신경망 개선: 하이퍼파라미터 튜닝, 정규화 및 최적화

Искусственный Интеллект (ИИ) для всехin

Convolutional Neural Networks

Améliorez les réseaux neuronaux profonds

Sequence Models

Neural Networks and Deep Learning

Structurer des projets d’apprentissage automatique

Нейронные сети и глубокое обучение

컨볼루션 신경망

تعزيز الشبكات العصبية : ضبط وتحسين مقياس فرط المعلمات

Neuronale Netze und Deep Learning

KI für alle

Introduction to Machine Learning in Production

هيكلة مشاريع التعلم الآلي

IA para todos

