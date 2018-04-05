In the second course of the Deep Learning Specialization, you will open the deep learning black box to understand the processes that drive performance and generate good results systematically.
This course is part of the Deep Learning Specialization
- Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
- A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
- Tensorflow
- Deep Learning
- Mathematical Optimization
- hyperparameter tuning
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Practical Aspects of Deep Learning
Discover and experiment with a variety of different initialization methods, apply L2 regularization and dropout to avoid model overfitting, then apply gradient checking to identify errors in a fraud detection model.
Optimization Algorithms
Develop your deep learning toolbox by adding more advanced optimizations, random minibatching, and learning rate decay scheduling to speed up your models.
Hyperparameter Tuning, Batch Normalization and Programming Frameworks
Explore TensorFlow, a deep learning framework that allows you to build neural networks quickly and easily, then train a neural network on a TensorFlow dataset.
Fantastic course! For the first time, I now have a better intuition for optimizing and tuning hyperparameters used for deep neural networks.I got motivated to learn more after completing this course.
After completion of this course I know which values to look at if my ML model is not performing up to the task. It is a detailed but not too complicated course to understand the parameters used by ML.
Could have increased assignments and some more indepth knowledge of tensorflow and proper installation way of tensorflow cause mine is showing error when iam trying to practice as shown in the video
Everything, Everyparameter in neural networks looks familiar to me now. I feel like I can optimize them for better accuracy. Overall I learned some new things and the way of teaching was really nice.
About the Deep Learning Specialization
The Deep Learning Specialization is a foundational program that will help you understand the capabilities, challenges, and consequences of deep learning and prepare you to participate in the development of leading-edge AI technology.
