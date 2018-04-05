About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

11%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Deep Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level
  • Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
  • A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Tensorflow
  • Deep Learning
  • Mathematical Optimization
  • hyperparameter tuning

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(64,768 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

14 hours to complete

Practical Aspects of Deep Learning

14 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 131 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Optimization Algorithms

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 92 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Hyperparameter Tuning, Batch Normalization and Programming Frameworks

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 103 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Deep Learning Specialization

Deep Learning

