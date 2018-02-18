In the fifth course of the Deep Learning Specialization, you will become familiar with sequence models and their exciting applications such as speech recognition, music synthesis, chatbots, machine translation, natural language processing (NLP), and more.
This course is part of the Deep Learning Specialization
- Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
- A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
- Natural Language Processing
- Long Short Term Memory (LSTM)
- Gated Recurrent Unit (GRU)
- Recurrent Neural Network
- Attention Models
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Recurrent Neural Networks
Discover recurrent neural networks, a type of model that performs extremely well on temporal data, and several of its variants, including LSTMs, GRUs and Bidirectional RNNs,
Natural Language Processing & Word Embeddings
Natural language processing with deep learning is a powerful combination. Using word vector representations and embedding layers, train recurrent neural networks with outstanding performance across a wide variety of applications, including sentiment analysis, named entity recognition and neural machine translation.
Sequence Models & Attention Mechanism
Augment your sequence models using an attention mechanism, an algorithm that helps your model decide where to focus its attention given a sequence of inputs. Then, explore speech recognition and how to deal with audio data.
Transformer Network
Reviews
- 5 stars83.61%
- 4 stars13.06%
- 3 stars2.55%
- 2 stars0.48%
- 1 star0.28%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SEQUENCE MODELS
Excellent course! This course extensively covers all of the relevant areas of NLP with a strong practical element allowing you to applying Deep Learning for Sequence Models in real-world scenarios.
Loved the course - it was very interesting. It is also pretty complex, so will probably go through it again to review the concepts and how the models work. Thank you for this wonderful course series!
The previous courses raised the bar and expectations. The assignments for Week 1 and Week 2 were a bit unclear. Lectures for Week 1 and Week 2 can be improved as well. Besides, this is a great course!
Very well produced and explained. In my case, the nature of the Sequence Model makes understanding the concepts and finishing the assignment more challenging than other segments of the specialization.
About the Deep Learning Specialization
The Deep Learning Specialization is a foundational program that will help you understand the capabilities, challenges, and consequences of deep learning and prepare you to participate in the development of leading-edge AI technology.
