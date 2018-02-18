About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Deep Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level
  • Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
  • A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
Approx. 42 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Natural Language Processing
  • Long Short Term Memory (LSTM)
  • Gated Recurrent Unit (GRU)
  • Recurrent Neural Network
  • Attention Models
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(38,197 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

14 hours to complete

Recurrent Neural Networks

14 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 112 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Natural Language Processing & Word Embeddings

9 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 99 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Sequence Models & Attention Mechanism

10 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 98 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Transformer Network

9 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Deep Learning Specialization

Deep Learning

