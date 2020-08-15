About this Course

70,163 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Natural Language Processing Specialization
Intermediate Level

We recommend the first two courses of the Natural Language Processing Specialization

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use recurrent neural networks, LSTMs, GRUs & Siamese networks in Trax for sentiment analysis, text generation & named entity recognition.

Skills you will gain

  • Word Embedding
  • Sentiment with Neural Nets
  • Siamese Networks
  • Natural Language Generation
  • Named-Entity Recognition
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Natural Language Processing Specialization
Intermediate Level

We recommend the first two courses of the Natural Language Processing Specialization

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(3,956 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Neural Networks for Sentiment Analysis

8 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 43 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Recurrent Neural Networks for Language Modeling

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 29 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

LSTMs and Named Entity Recognition

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 26 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Siamese Networks

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 35 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING WITH SEQUENCE MODELS

View all reviews

About the Natural Language Processing Specialization

Natural Language Processing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder