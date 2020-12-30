About this Course

What you will learn

  • Use encoder-decoder, causal, & self-attention to machine translate complete sentences, summarize text, build chatbots & question-answering.

Skills you will gain

  • Reformer Models
  • Neural Machine Translation
  • Chatterbot
  • T5+BERT Models
  • Attention Models
Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Neural Machine Translation

9 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 89 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Text Summarization

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 40 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

12 hours to complete

Question Answering

12 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 61 min), 14 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Chatbot

9 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 64 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING WITH ATTENTION MODELS

About the Natural Language Processing Specialization

Natural Language Processing

