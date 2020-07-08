About this Course

228,868 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Natural Language Processing Specialization
Intermediate Level

Working knowledge of machine learning, intermediate Python experience including DL frameworks & proficiency in calculus, linear algebra, & stats

Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use logistic regression, naïve Bayes, and word vectors to implement sentiment analysis, complete analogies & translate words.

Skills you will gain

  • Machine Translation
  • Word Embeddings
  • Locality-Sensitive Hashing
  • Sentiment Analysis
  • Vector Space Models
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Natural Language Processing Specialization
Intermediate Level

Working knowledge of machine learning, intermediate Python experience including DL frameworks & proficiency in calculus, linear algebra, & stats

Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(19,184 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

11 hours to complete

Sentiment Analysis with Logistic Regression

11 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 85 min), 13 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Sentiment Analysis with Naïve Bayes

7 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 44 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Vector Space Models

8 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 29 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Machine Translation and Document Search

8 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 68 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING WITH CLASSIFICATION AND VECTOR SPACES

View all reviews

About the Natural Language Processing Specialization

Natural Language Processing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder