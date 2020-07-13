About this Course

110,305 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Natural Language Processing Specialization
Intermediate Level

Working knowledge of machine learning, intermediate Python experience including DL frameworks & proficiency in calculus, linear algebra, & stats

Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use dynamic programming, hidden Markov models, and word embeddings to implement autocorrect, autocomplete & identify part-of-speech tags for words.

Skills you will gain

  • Word2vec
  • Parts-of-Speech Tagging
  • N-gram Language Models
  • Autocorrect
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Natural Language Processing Specialization
Intermediate Level

Working knowledge of machine learning, intermediate Python experience including DL frameworks & proficiency in calculus, linear algebra, & stats

Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up91%(6,038 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Autocorrect

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 31 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Part of Speech Tagging and Hidden Markov Models

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 43 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Autocomplete and Language Models

9 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 54 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Word embeddings with neural networks

9 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 73 min), 21 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING WITH PROBABILISTIC MODELS

View all reviews

About the Natural Language Processing Specialization

Natural Language Processing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder