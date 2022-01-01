University of Michigan
Text mining is a process whereby a computer gathers actionable information and data from large amounts of text. Text mining uses artificial intelligence to comb through emails, customer feedback, social media, and other sources to process the data that the text contains and synthesize it into useful information. The idea behind text mining is to provide you with quality results from the large amount of data that relates to your sector of business. It differs from text analysis in that text analysis provides a large amount of information, while text mining seeks to give you the most relevant data that you can use.
Text mining allows you to put artificial intelligence to work for you by taking massive amounts of data and using a computer to find the information that you can use. You can analyze data to measure customer feedback, opinions, reviews, and other information that you can use to improve your business. Text mining can help you get an advantage over competition by harnessing data to your benefit; and in a hyper-competitive environment, any edge you can gain helps you succeed.
You can help your company or business gain an advantage over the competition when you harness unstructured data into usable information, and that's what text mining can do for you. Text mining can help you take overwhelming amounts of text and sort out what's relevant and actionable. Any tool that can give you a boost over your competitors can only help you succeed and advance in your career.
When you take online courses on Coursera in text mining, you'll learn the basics behind the process of text mining and how to apply it in your business sector. Courses provide you instruction from some of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world like the University of Michigan and Yonsei University. You can take the knowledge you'll gain and apply it in your area of business to extract the best information from all the data that's available to you. Courses on Coursera will prime you for success in your current workplace and anywhere else you want to go.