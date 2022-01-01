Free
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Finance, Stock, Marketing, Brand Management, Customer Relationship Management, Brand, Sales, Customer Success, Leadership and Management
4.9
(5.6k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
IE Business School
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Brand, Brand Management, Communication, Creativity, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Entrepreneurship, Experience, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Influencing, Journalism, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Media Production, Media Strategy & Planning, Public Relations, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy and Operations, User Experience
4.6
(1.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Brand Management, Business Process Management, Design and Product, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurial Finance, Entrepreneurship, Forecasting, General Accounting, Innovation, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, Product Management, Product Marketing, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
The State University of New York
Skills you'll gain: Brand Management, Business Communication, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Computer Graphics, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Graphic Design, Human Computer Interaction, Human Resources, Leadership, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Marketing Management, Planning, Project Management, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, User Research
4.4
(488 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Back-End Web Development, Big Data, Brand Management, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Networking, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Data Analysis, Data Management, Digital Marketing, E-Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Analysis, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Networking Hardware, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy and Operations, Web Development
4.8
(359 reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Brand Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Computer Programming, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Experience, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, User Experience, User Experience Design, User Research, Visual Design, Web, Web Design, Web Development, Website Wireframe
4.8
(33.2k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Brand management is the process of shaping the perception of a company to increase its value in the hearts and minds of its customers - and the marketplace. Much more than simply a static, visual logo, the brand of today is an ever-changing customer experience delivered by the entire organization. Whether in personal or corporate branding, brand management is important to establishing a great reputation, growing a loyal customer base, and staying ahead of the competition.
Especially in the digital era, it takes strong brand identity and agile brand marketing to punch through the noise of the increasingly saturated online landscape. While this can be challenging, the internet has also created new opportunities to create positive associations with brands through techniques like content marketing and influencer marketing. The ability to leverage digital analytics also offers new ways to identify your target audience as well as understand and improve your positioning within the competitive landscape.
Thus, today brand management is more essential than ever as part of a savvy marketing strategy. The ability to connect with customers in more memorable ways and across more channels than ever allows creative brand managers to grow market share by growing mindshare, and generate more value for every marketing dollar spent.
With branding essential to all types of organizations - public, private, and non-profit - brand management is needed in all industries. Typical roles that draw on brand management expertise include digital marketers, social media managers, and other advertising, public relations, and marketing specialists.
Having experience doing brand management and other marketing activities in these roles can prepare you to become an advertising manager. Advertising managers are responsible for coming up with compelling promotional campaign ideas as well as overseeing their execution by design and sales teams. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment growth for marketing managers will increase faster than the economy-wide average, but opportunities will be greatest for managers with expertise in the digital realm as print media fades in relevance.
Yes! Coursera offers online courses and Specializations in brand management and related topics like content strategy and influencer marketing. And, in keeping with Coursera’s own brand strategy of only offering high quality online courses from top-ranked programs, you can learn about brand management from leading experts at schools like the University of London, the University of Pennsylvania, and Northwestern University. You’ll do the same coursework and get the same credits as on-campus students, as well as having access to faculty via live virtual office hours, but paying a significantly lower cost.
Before you start learning brand management, it helps to have experience working with others on teams and managing projects that require keeping track of tasks and meeting deadlines. You also should have strong verbal and written communication skills, analytical skills, and research skills. Brand managers often have technology skills and know how to use a computer. They feel comfortable working with digital marketing tools like social media platforms that they use for market research, campaign management, and progress monitoring.
The kind of people best suited for roles in brand management have the ability to connect with people and take the time to get to know what interests them. They typically enjoy doing market research and analyzing trends to plan for marketing campaigns and monitoring the effectiveness of campaigns to find what works and doesn’t work for a particular brand or demographic. Brand managers are usually comfortable working on collaborative teams with others. In some cases, they lead the teams and delegate responsibilities and tasks. They also tend to be creative individuals who enjoy coming up with ideas and taking the steps to implement them. It’s also helpful to feel comfortable presenting to large and small groups of content creators and decision makers.
If you’re a natural storyteller who likes getting to know people and doing what it takes to understand what their wants and needs are, learning brand management may be right for you. The work of brand managers may be a good fit for you if you enjoy spending time digging through data and analyzing metrics like impressions, reach, and conversions. You may want to learn about brand management if you work or want to work in a related field like public relations, marketing, advertising, and product management or if you’re considering a career as a content creator who will produce work used by brand managers.