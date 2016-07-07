Identify the critical information needed to develop a product and brand strategy that generates both quick-wins and long-term value. By completing this course, you will be in position to create an activity plan to bring your brand strategy to life - both externally towards consumers and internally to employees. You will be able to define the right metrics for determining success in the implementation of your product and brand strategy, considering any adjustments that may need to be made under a test and learn methodology.
- Brand Architecture
- Product Management
- Brand Management
- Brand Engagement
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Launching new products and the challenge of managing their life-cycle.
Developing compelling brands that inspire your most critical stakeholders and impact your bottom line.
Knowing how to communicate your offering: Brand Architecture & naming.
Building your brand portfolio.
At the end of this module, you will be able to: Map your brand portfolio to maximize its value to support growth.
Translating your brand into compelling customer experiences.
At the end of this module, you will be able to: Define and describe the customer experience journey for your brand.
Equipping and engaging employees to deliver on the brand promise.
Very practical course taught by giving real time examples. The assignments,quizzes and reading materials were extremely amazing based on real life situations. Learnt a lot from the course.
This course has been very helpful in learning about managing a brand and their products. It has given me free insights on techniques and strategies on how to become a better brand and product manager.
The course was very informative and comprehensive.It is perfectly apt for both a student and a working individual.I wish there could have been a provision of seeing the solutions to quiz's questions.
This is the best course I have taken on Coursera so far. I highly recommend it to anyone who is interested in marketing, branding or management. Thank you for this awesome course!
In this Specialization we will delve into the marketing mix and the skill-set needed to implement successful marketing strategies. Join us and explore the four key concepts of the marketing mix model, also known as the 4Ps: Product (Brand and Product Management), Pricing, Place (Distribution Channel Strategy and Retail) and Promotion (Communication Strategies, PR and Advertising). This course primarily focuses on implementation so you can immediately apply the lessons learned to your work or to a business idea that you are thinking of taking to market. After completing the four courses, you will be able to take part in the Capstone Project where you will have the opportunity to put into practice what you have learned in this specialization by running a real product through the marketing mix.
