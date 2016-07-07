About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Marketing Mix Implementation Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Brand Architecture
  • Product Management
  • Brand Management
  • Brand Engagement
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Launching new products and the challenge of managing their life-cycle.

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 59 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Developing compelling brands that inspire your most critical stakeholders and impact your bottom line.

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Knowing how to communicate your offering: Brand Architecture & naming.

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 43 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Building your brand portfolio.

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Translating your brand into compelling customer experiences.

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Equipping and engaging employees to deliver on the brand promise.

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews from Brand and Product Management

