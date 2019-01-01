With over 20 years of marketing strategy and brand-building experience across different regions (US, Latin America, and EMEA), Luis has developed and implemented go-to-market strategies for local and international brands that resulted in significant improvements in top and bottom-line results. Luis has worked in global companies such as P&G, Chicco and AT&T, overseeing large teams. The latter half of his career he has been a consultant working across a variety of industries, both in B2C and B2B. Throughout his career, he has been a champion of transformational programs to foster growth, including brand-based organizational change, IMC and general marketing training, improving product & service portfolios, and optimizing customer experience. The industries where he has worked include telecommunications, technology, financial services, FMCG, leisure & entertainment, oil & gas, retail, real estate, and professional services. Luis describes himself as a customer experience geek. He is always learning how to improve listening skills to be able to translate customer needs into insights that deliver brand-based customer experiences to drive sales. His current independent research is focused on quantifying the value of the spectrum of customer experiences, so decision makers can define where, when and how to invest. Previously, Luis has done research on the business impact of implementing a brand-based culture within the organization. Academic Background • MBA, Kellogg School Of Management, Evanston, Illinois, US • Engineering Degree at Universidad Metropolitana, Caracas, Venezuela Professional Background • Global Delivery Team, EMM Group • Managing Partner, Galleon Blue Consulting • Founding Member, Prophet, Madrid • Manager, BBDO Consulting • General Manager, Chicco