About this Professional Certificate

511,046 recent views
Data science is one of the hottest professions of the decade, and the demand for data scientists who can analyze data and communicate results to inform data driven decisions has never been greater. This Professional Certificate from IBM will help anyone interested in pursuing a career in data science or machine learning develop career-relevant skills and experience. It’s a myth that to become a data scientist you need a Ph.D. Anyone with a passion for learning can take this Professional Certificate – no prior knowledge of computer science or programming languages required – and develop the skills, tools, and portfolio to have a competitive edge in the job market as an entry level data scientist. The program consists of 9 online courses that will provide you with the latest job-ready tools and skills, including open source tools and libraries, Python, databases, SQL, data visualization, data analysis, statistical analysis, predictive modeling, and machine learning algorithms. You’ll learn data science through hands-on practice in the IBM Cloud using real data science tools and real-world data sets. Upon successfully completing these courses, you will have built a portfolio of data science projects to provide you with the confidence to plunge into an exciting profession in data science. In addition to earning a Professional Certificate from Coursera, you'll also receive a digital badge from IBM recognizing your proficiency in data science.
Learner Career Outcomes
30%
Started a new career after completing this specialization.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 11 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Learner Career Outcomes
30%
Started a new career after completing this specialization.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 11 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

What is a Professional Certificate?

Build the Skills to Get Job Ready

Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.

Hands-On Projects

Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.

Earn a Career Credential

When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.

There are 10 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

What is Data Science?

4.7
stars
54,239 ratings
10,227 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Tools for Data Science

4.5
stars
23,878 ratings
3,790 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Data Science Methodology

4.6
stars
17,629 ratings
2,167 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Python for Data Science, AI & Development

4.6
stars
26,349 ratings
4,414 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Earn credit towards your degree

Upon completing this certificate, you can earn college credit when you’re accepted into Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from University of London.

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder