- Data Science
- Deep Learning
- Machine Learning
- Big Data
- Data Mining
- Github
- Python Programming
- Jupyter notebooks
- Rstudio
- Methodology
- Data Analysis
- Pandas
IBM Data Science Professional Certificate
Kickstart your career in data science & ML. Build data science skills, learn Python & SQL, analyze & visualize data, build machine learning models. No degree or prior experience required.
Offered By
University of London
What you will learn
Learn what data science is, the various activities of a data scientist’s job, and methodology to think and work like a data scientist
Develop hands-on skills using the tools, languages, and libraries used by professional data scientists
Import and clean data sets, analyze and visualize data, and build and evaluate machine learning models and pipelines using Python
Apply various data science skills, techniques, and tools to complete a project and publish a report
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
This Professional Certificate has a strong emphasis on applied learning. Except for the first course, all other courses include a series of hands-on labs in the IBM Cloud that will give you practical skills with applicability to real jobs, including:
Tools: Jupyter / JupyterLab, GitHub, R Studio, and Watson Studio
Libraries: Pandas, NumPy, Matplotlib, Seaborn, Folium, ipython-sql, Scikit-learn, ScipPy, etc.
Projects: random album generator, predict housing prices, best classifier model, Predicting successful rocket landing, dashboa rd and interactive map
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 10 Courses in this Professional Certificate
What is Data Science?
The art of uncovering the insights and trends in data has been around since ancient times. The ancient Egyptians used census data to increase efficiency in tax collection and they accurately predicted the flooding of the Nile river every year. Since then, people working in data science have carved out a unique and distinct field for the work they do. This field is data science. In this course, we will meet some data science practitioners and we will get an overview of what data science is today.
Tools for Data Science
What are some of the most popular data science tools, how do you use them, and what are their features? In this course, you'll learn about Jupyter Notebooks, JupyterLab, RStudio IDE, Git, GitHub, and Watson Studio. You will learn about what each tool is used for, what programming languages they can execute, their features and limitations. With the tools hosted in the cloud on Skills Network Labs, you will be able to test each tool and follow instructions to run simple code in Python, R or Scala. To end the course, you will create a final project with a Jupyter Notebook on IBM Watson Studio and demonstrate your proficiency preparing a notebook, writing Markdown, and sharing your work with your peers.
Data Science Methodology
Despite the recent increase in computing power and access to data over the last couple of decades, our ability to use the data within the decision making process is either lost or not maximized at all too often, we don't have a solid understanding of the questions being asked and how to apply the data correctly to the problem at hand.
Python for Data Science, AI & Development
Kickstart your learning of Python for data science, as well as programming in general, with this beginner-friendly introduction to Python. Python is one of the world’s most popular programming languages, and there has never been greater demand for professionals with the ability to apply Python fundamentals to drive business solutions across industries.
Instructors
Svetlana LevitanSenior Developer Advocate with IBM Center for Open Data and AI Technologies
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Earn credit towards your degree
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How can I earn my IBM Badge?
What is data science?
What are some examples of careers in data science?
How long does it take to complete the Professional Certificate?
What background knowledge do I need for this program?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Professional Certificate?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Professional Certificate?
I already completed some of the other courses in this Professional Certificate. Will I get "credit" for them?
I have already completed the Introduction to Data Science Specialization. Can I still enroll in this Professional Certificate?
Which program should I enroll in - the Introduction to Data Science Specialization, or this Professional Certificate?
I have already completed the Applied Data Science Specialization. Can I still enroll in this Professional Certificate?
How can I access job opportunities with IBM and other organizations after completing this Professional Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.