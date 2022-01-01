About this Specialization

Interested in learning more about data science, but don’t know where to start? This 4-course Specialization from IBM will provide you with the key foundational skills any data scientist needs to prepare you for a career in data science or further advanced learning in the field. This Specialization will introduce you to what data science is and what data scientists do. You’ll discover the applicability of data science across fields, and learn how data analysis can help you make data driven decisions. You’ll find that you can kickstart your career path in the field without prior knowledge of computer science or programming languages: this Specialization will give you the foundation you need for more advanced learning to support your career goals. You’ll grasp concepts like big data, statistical analysis, and relational databases, and gain familiarity with various open source tools and data science programs used by data scientists, like Jupyter Notebooks, RStudio, GitHub, and SQL. You'll complete hands-on labs and projects to learn the methodology involved in tackling data science problems and apply your newly acquired skills and knowledge to real world data sets. In addition to earning a Specialization completion certificate from Coursera, you’ll also receive a digital badge from IBM recognizing you as a specialist in data science foundations. This Specialization can also be applied toward the IBM Data Science Professional Certificate.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

What is Data Science?

Tools for Data Science

Data Science Methodology

Databases and SQL for Data Science with Python

