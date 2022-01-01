- Data Science
- Relational Database Management System (RDBMS)
- Cloud Databases
- Python Programming
- SQL
- Deep Learning
- Machine Learning
- Big Data
- Data Mining
- Github
- Jupyter notebooks
- Rstudio
Introduction to Data Science Specialization
Launch your career in data science. Gain foundational data science skills to prepare for a career or further advanced learning in data science.
Offered By
What you will learn
Describe what data science and machine learning are, their applications & use cases, and various types of tasks performed by data scientists
Gain hands-on familiarity with common data science tools including JupyterLab, R Studio, GitHub and Watson Studio
Develop the mindset to work like a data scientist, and follow a methodology to tackle different types of data science problems
Write SQL statements and query Cloud databases using Python from Jupyter notebooks
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
You will utilize tools like Jupyter, GitHub, R Studio, and Watson Studio to complete hands-on labs and projects throughout the Specialization. Using new skills and knowledge gained through the program, you’ll also work with real world data sets and query them using SQL from Jupyter notebooks.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
What is Data Science?
The art of uncovering the insights and trends in data has been around since ancient times. The ancient Egyptians used census data to increase efficiency in tax collection and they accurately predicted the flooding of the Nile river every year. Since then, people working in data science have carved out a unique and distinct field for the work they do. This field is data science. In this course, we will meet some data science practitioners and we will get an overview of what data science is today.
Tools for Data Science
What are some of the most popular data science tools, how do you use them, and what are their features? In this course, you'll learn about Jupyter Notebooks, JupyterLab, RStudio IDE, Git, GitHub, and Watson Studio. You will learn about what each tool is used for, what programming languages they can execute, their features and limitations. With the tools hosted in the cloud on Skills Network Labs, you will be able to test each tool and follow instructions to run simple code in Python, R or Scala. To end the course, you will create a final project with a Jupyter Notebook on IBM Watson Studio and demonstrate your proficiency preparing a notebook, writing Markdown, and sharing your work with your peers.
Data Science Methodology
Despite the recent increase in computing power and access to data over the last couple of decades, our ability to use the data within the decision making process is either lost or not maximized at all too often, we don't have a solid understanding of the questions being asked and how to apply the data correctly to the problem at hand.
Databases and SQL for Data Science with Python
Much of the world's data resides in databases. SQL (or Structured Query Language) is a powerful language which is used for communicating with and extracting data from databases. A working knowledge of databases and SQL is a must if you want to become a data scientist.
Instructors
Svetlana LevitanSenior Developer Advocate with IBM Center for Open Data and AI Technologies
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How can I earn my IBM Badge?
What is data science?
What are some examples of careers in data science?
How long does it take to complete this Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.