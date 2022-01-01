Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Bash (Unix Shell), Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Data Structures, Debugging, Github, Google Cloud Platform, Other Programming Languages, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Troubleshooting, Unix Shells
4.7
(29.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Universidad de los Andes
Skills you'll gain: Software Engineering Tools, Agile Software Development, Programming Principles, Computer Programming Tools, Application Development, Software Engineering, Computer Programming
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
GitHub is a web-based development platform that companies and developers use to build their software. The software is also shipped and maintained through the GitHub platform. The version control system (VCS) that the developers use in this platform is known as Git. In addition to providing a cloud-based solution for storing code, GitHub offers a single place where a developer can change the code and share the changes with a team and discuss the changes.
Learning GitHub provides a place for you to create a portfolio of your development work and share it with others, and the free portfolio can be a way to catch the attention of hiring managers at companies that need developers who know Git and GitHub. Learning GitHub gives you a place that's free to store your open-source code, and you can discuss your project with other developers and get feedback on your code. If you're working on a team project, you can also see the changes and notes each person makes.
Online courses on Coursera can help you learn GitHub by offering hands-on lessons in both Git and GitHub, so you can gain a solid understanding of how to code in Git and how to navigate GitHub to put your coding work online. You can study development topics at your own pace, such as version control, automation with Python, and how to use Git for distributed development. Courses on Coursera can also help you learn about open-source development by providing coding experience that lets you build a portfolio of work while you're taking courses.
Learning GitHub may be right for you if you enjoy detailed, analytical computer work, and if you want to build an online portfolio of your coding projects to share with potential employers or peers. Learning how to use this platform may also be right for you if you want to work your way into a job as a software engineer or a data science engineer.