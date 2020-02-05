About this Course

What you will learn

  • Understand why version control is a fundamental tool for coding and collaboration

  • Install and run Git on your local machine

  • Use and interact with GitHub

  • Collaborate with others through remote repositories

Skills you will gain

  • Using Git
  • Version Control Systems
  • Interacting with GitHub
  • Reverting Changes
  • Creating Pull Requests
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Version Control

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 74 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Using Git Locally

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 60 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Working with Remotes

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 61 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Collaboration

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 61 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

