DA
May 6, 2021
Awesome and well balanced course for working professionals. Clear explanations and coverage of typical use case scenarios. The labs were manageable and did not require a lot of time to complete them.
BK
May 17, 2020
Awesome !!! I tried to learn git many times but things always slips over my head but I was fortunate enough to stumble upon this course and voila, I have learned so much in this course. Thanks a lot.
By Nitish P•
May 31, 2020
Week 1 & Week 2 were awesome! and Labs were fun!!. BUT!!!! Week 3 could have been more descriptive with little more illustrations and animations. I found that alongside speaking, if animations could have been included more, then it would have been really great. In week 3, commands were shown and typed without any animations. it was difficult to apprehend what was commands doing to the state of repositories and remotes. It could have been better if, for REMOTES & LOCAL REPOs, states were illustrated alongside.
By Huda•
Nov 9, 2020
I think google instructors need to take some courses on how to be good instructors.
This is my third course in this specialization, and I am not satisfied at all.
All the instructors (so far) are not qualified to be teaching beginners and all had poor communication and teaching skills. I had to watch youtube videos and study on my own in order to understand the given material.
By Lucas K•
Jan 18, 2021
The course gives a basic introduction to Git as stated in the describtion. After completing the course, I understand the basics of GIT and how to organise software projects in local and remote repositories. However there are a few things that could be improved for a more effective course
-most importantly: it is not possible to directly follow the shown examples of GIT conflicts since live. An example of a public repository with conflicts is only provided at the very end in exercise 4/4. In order to follow the lecture, I tried to re-create similar conflicts as shown in the lecture. However, this required already a much deeper understanding of GIT. It would be useful to provide more material and maybe one general remote repo that allows the users to directly follow the lecturer live
-sometimes the sequence of new GIT vocabulary is quite confusing. It would be much more intuitive to use visual representation of the GIT workflow. There are great flow-charts for GIT available everywhere online. However, the course didnot use any and didnot even link to them in the reading sections
-the reading sections of the course are very limited and only include an un-commented list of web links. Really useful cheatsheets are not included directly in the cours
-the humor of the lecturer (play of words etc) does not really translate well to the audiance via the videos
-2/4 lab exercises were rather frustrating. While, the actual exercises only took around 5minutes to solve, I was fighting 1-3 hours with the frame work of exercise 3 or with the code example provided for exercise 4.
By Andrei C G•
Jul 31, 2020
The course was structured really well, with short and to-the-point videos. One single thing to improve would be to include some more exercises, since the ones in the lab were really easy to solve
By Shiang-ping H•
Jan 24, 2020
Great Intro. course to the concept and tool - Git. Just wish it comes with more practice exercises.
By Brij R K•
May 18, 2020
By Sree K Y•
Apr 22, 2020
Though topics are simple and clear to understand Instructor made it very complicated. He made it very confusing and complex to follow topics like forking and rephasing.
He also doesn't seem enthusiastic as other course' instructors.
By José A C C•
Jul 18, 2020
This course is full of priceless information, but at the same time to the point. I reckon I will come back to the videos as I encounter new challenges particularly when collaborating with a team.
By Jesús S Z•
Feb 6, 2020
Even though it's an introductory course and everyone must get deeper into those topics, this course is very complete and provides you all the necessary to work with git in a real IT enviroment.
By Martin R•
Jul 13, 2020
Very few graphics used to illustrate concepts. Jus a guy standing at a desk talking to you. There is no help available when you're stuck on the exams or during practice quizzes.
By galimba•
Jun 17, 2020
If you mess up a command there's little to no instructions on how to fix it and have to rely on the forums
By La'kaleigh H•
Oct 7, 2020
Excellent course I really learned a lot about git and GitHub during this course. I like most others have used git and Github before but it wasn't so clear. This course gives a person a really great foundation in a well-understood manner. The only drawback is that the labs, they are at times buggy so read over the instructions well and note that github by default not refers to master as " Main". be sure if you have an assignment to change that setting in case the labs are not updated
By saurav j•
May 24, 2020
This should be the first course in Specialisation, would help students like me The complete Novice in IT may gain very high boost towards their career. The best of Best Course I completed.Thank you, for Making + step forward in Right Direction.
By Gustavo C•
Aug 8, 2020
Excelent course. It gives us a very good overview of VCS using Git as example. I've learned lots of commands and how to interact with github. I hadn't been in touch with theses concepts until this course, so I started from scratch and could achieve good results. I'm very satisfied.
By Douglas A•
May 6, 2021
By Julian D M V•
Apr 4, 2021
It is a good course but it needs to have some repositories for practices, only after week 2, we could see a little of GitHub. In some lectures, there is no continuity, for instance we could be working in some repo with some changes, then in the next lecture, the instructor uses another version of the repo, to me it was confusing.
By taimoor h•
Aug 13, 2020
Instructor has good style of teaching and explaining things but course itself is very uninteresting and I don't know how GitHub is related to beginner level IT technicians. I did not find it useful
By PRAJAKTA S D•
Sep 14, 2020
Could have being more interesting and with more content.
By Tan P S•
May 9, 2020
It's a good intro to github, but for more experienced users, it's a massive pain to keep having to generate personal tokens due to 2FA & for users who don't like to add new repos to their existing accounts, it does get on your nerves
By ABHIJITH M B•
Jun 27, 2020
A very interesting course explaining a very handy tool to use while coding.Every coder can use this tool to work on their projects.The instructor definitely needs a special appreciation ,he is very informative,engaging and a very good teacher.He taught a lot of difficult topics very easily.I'm very grateful to COURSERA for providing this course
By Itsido C A•
Mar 23, 2020
This course guide the student in an enterprise set up scenario so he can be able to collaborate on projects. The instructor break down complex Git concepts to enable efficient contribution to large code base. This is an essential skill for IT professional. I learned a lot. Thanks to the instructor, Coursera and Google.
By Ashwin K•
Oct 17, 2021
I had A LOT of fun learning about Version Control Systems, Git, and GitHub. The course was amazing and I've become more confident in my computer skills, and I am relieved, now that i have knowledge of VCS. Thank You
By Gabriel S d S•
Mar 10, 2020
Amazing course! It teaches you a lot of really important stuff that you'll most definitely use in the I.T. world. Thanks, Google for sharing so much knowledge with us!
By Veronika G•
Mar 16, 2020
Good course, interesting topics, good instructor. Appreciated that lots of related links prepared for the students to read (eg. CI/CD, best practices, articles etc.).
By Salahuddin•
Feb 25, 2021
i have use git and github before, but this course just make clear much more like how to fix conflic, rebase, pull request and how to deal with issue