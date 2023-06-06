Google Cloud
Introduction to Generative AI
Google Cloud

Introduction to Generative AI

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

4.6

(4,066 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Define Generative AI

  • Explain how Generative AI works

  • Describe Generative AI Model Types

  • Describe Generative AI Applications

There is 1 module in this course

This is an introductory level microlearning course aimed at explaining what Generative AI is, how it is used, and how it differs from traditional machine learning methods. It also covers Google Tools to help you develop your own Gen AI apps.

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.6 (1,238 ratings)
Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses

