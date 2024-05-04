This learning path offers a comprehensive introduction to generative AI. This specialization exploes the foundations of large language models (LLMs), their diverse applications, and the ethical considerations crucial for responsible AI development and deployment.
Applied Learning Project
The learning path on generative AI, covering LLMs and responsible AI, features interactive quizzes throughout the modules. These quizzes assess comprehension of key concepts and terminology. Participants receive immediate feedback, reinforcing learning and identifying areas for further exploration.