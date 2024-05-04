Google Cloud
Introduction to Generative AI Learning Path Specialization
Introduction to Generative AI

Course 11 hour4.6 (4,161 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Define Generative AI

  • Explain how Generative AI works

  • Describe Generative AI Model Types

  • Describe Generative AI Applications

Introduction to Large Language Models

Course 256 minutes4.4 (365 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Define Large Language Models (LLMs)

  • Describe LLM Use Cases

  • Explain Prompt Tuning

  • Describe Google’s Gen AI Development tools

Introduction to Responsible AI

Course 317 minutes4.7 (209 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Understand why Google has put AI principles in place

  • Identify the need for a responsible AI practice within an organization.

  • Recognize that decisions made at all stages of a project have an impact on responsible AI.

  • Recognize that organizations can design AI to fit their own business needs and values.

Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with Google Cloud

Course 41 hour

What you'll learn

  • Explain the business case for responsible AI

  • Identify ethical considerations with AI using issue spotting best practices

  • Describe how Google developed and put their AI Principles into practice and leverage their lessons learned

  • Adopt a framework for how to operationalize responsible AI in your organization

