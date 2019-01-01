The Google Cloud Training team is responsible for developing, delivering and evaluating training that enables our enterprise customers and partners to use our products and solution offerings in an effective and impactful way. Google Cloud helps millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.