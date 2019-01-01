Profile

The Google Cloud Training team is responsible for developing, delivering and evaluating training that enables our enterprise customers and partners to use our products and solution offerings in an effective and impactful way. Google Cloud helps millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.

Migrating to Cloud SQL from Amazon RDS for MySQL Using Database Migration Service

Debugging Apps on Google Kubernetes Engine

Building No-Code Apps with AppSheet: Implementation

Protecting Endpoints with reCAPTCHA Enterprise

Managing Cloud Run gRPC Services with API Gateway

Getting Started With Application Development

Protecting Data with NetApp Cloud Manager & Cloud Volumes ONTAP for Google Cloud

Business Transformation with Google Cloud en Français

Sequence Models for Time Series and Natural Language Processing

Bracketology with Google Machine Learning

API Security on Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform

App Engine: Qwik Start - Ruby

Google Meet and Google Chat en Español

Innovating with Data and Google Cloud en Français

Build an End-to-End Data Capture Pipeline using Document AI

Using OpenTSDB to Monitor Time-Series Data on Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure en Français

Infrastructure and Application Modernization with Google Cloud

Distributed Load Testing Using Kubernetes

Introduction to Digital Transformation Google Cloud בעברית

Dataflow: Qwik Start - Templates

ML Pipelines on Google Cloud

Running a MongoDB Database in Kubernetes with StatefulSets

Google Sheets - Advanced Topics 日本語版

Cloud IDS: Qwik Start

Developing Data Models with LookML

Launching into Machine Learning en Español

Developing a Google SRE Culture en Français

App Dev: Setting up a Development Environment - Java

Pipeline Graphs with Cloud Data Fusion

Introduction to Cloud Identity

Hardening Default GKE Cluster Configurations

Building a Document AI Pipeline with Google Cloud

Exploratory Data Analysis Using AI Platform

Troubleshooting and Solving Data Join Pitfalls

Intro to TensorFlow em Português Brasileiro

Migrating to Google Cloud

Compute Engine: Qwik Start - Windows

TensorFlow on Google Cloud

Applying Machine Learning to your Data with GCP 日本語版

Google Drive en Español

Google Cloud SDK: Qwik Start - Redhat/Centos

Hands-On Labs in Google Cloud for Networking Engineers

Apigee Advanced API Management

Creating Reusable Pipelines in Cloud Data Fusion

Getting started with Flutter Development

Google Meet and Google Chat

How to Build a BI Dashboard Using Google Data Studio and BigQuery

Interact with Terraform Modules

Hands-On Labs in Google Cloud for Security Engineers

Architecting Google Kubernetes Engine: Foundations in italiano

Google Drive 日本語版

Reduce Costs for the Managed Service for Prometheus

BlockApps STRATO: Spin Up A Blockchain Node in 3 minutes

Teaching with Google Classroom

Understanding and Analyzing Your Costs with Google Cloud Billing Reports

Site Reliability Troubleshooting with Cloud Monitoring APM

Palo Alto Networks: VM-Series Advanced Deployment

Modernizing Applications with Apigee X

App Dev - Deploying the Application into Kubernetes Engine - Java

Fraud Detection on Financial Transactions with Machine Learning on Google Cloud

Developing Data Models with LookML 日本語版

Managing Machine Learning Projects with Google Cloud

Interacting with Vault Policies

Serverless Orchestration with Workflows

Working with Onscreen Data in a Flutter Application

Ingesting HL7v2 Data with the Healthcare API

Using Cloud Trace on Kubernetes Engine

Applying Machine Learning to your Data with Google Cloud

Visualize the 10,000 Bitcoin Pizza Transaction Using BigQuery and AI Notebooks

Business Transformation with Google Cloud 中文

Flutter Startup Namer

Merging Results from Different Explores in Looker

Implementing Canary Releases of TensorFlow Model Deployments with Kubernetes and Istio

Elastic Cloud Infrastructure: Scaling and Automation en Español

Analyzing Natality Data Using Vertex AI and BigQuery

Google Cloud Speech API: Qwik Start

Managing and Securing the Apigee Hybrid API Platform

Creating a Persistent Disk

Getting Started with Google Kubernetes Engine

Google Docs

Reliable Cloud Infrastructure: Design and Process em Português Brasileiro

Mitigating Security Vulnerabilities on Google Cloud en Français

Cloud Run for Anthos

On Premises Installation and Fundamentals with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform

Deploy Node.js Express Application in App Engine

Gmail

Building Resilient Streaming Analytics Systems on GCP 日本語版

Deploy Microsoft SQL Server to Compute Engine

Compare Cloud AI Platform Models using the What-If Tool to Identify Potential Bias

Innovating with Data and Google Cloud בעברית

Build and Execute MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLServer to Data Catalog Connectors

Importing Data to a Firestore Database

Data Loss Prevention: Qwik Start - Command Line

Migrate for Compute Engine

Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Foundations 한국어

Essential Google Cloud Infrastructure: Foundation 한국어

Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Production 日本語版

Using Agones to Easily Create Scalable Game Servers

Distributed Multi-worker TensorFlow Training on Kubernetes

