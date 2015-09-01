About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
French

What you will learn

  • Discuss Google’s view on DevOps philosophy and the relationship between DevOps and SRE

  • Articulate Google’s technical and cultural fundamentals of SRE and understand the value they can provide to IT your operations

  • Identify what skills to look for in an SRE and how to train your existing workforce

  • Assess your organization’s maturity level in adopting SRE and understand how Google can help jumpstart SRE in your organization

Skills you will gain

  • Receiving
  • Decision-Making
  • Communication
  • Collaboration
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

25 minutes to complete

Module 1: Bienvenue dans le cours "Developing a Google SRE Culture"

25 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 2 readings
30 minutes to complete

Module 2: DevOps, ingénierie SRE et raisons de leur existence

30 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Module 3: Objectifs de niveau de service assortis de conséquences

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 4: Amélioration continue

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Module 5: Réguler la charge de travail

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Module 6: Appliquer les principes de l'ingénierie SRE dans votre entreprise

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 7: Évaluation finale

3 hours to complete
2 readings

