Remember to get your voucher before starting the course to earn your Brightline® Initiative certificate using this link: https://www.coursera.org/promo/brightlinepromo.
In today’s competitive business environment, organizations are facing unprecedented levels of change and disruption. Only 1 out of 10 executives based on a global survey admit that their organizations successfully deliver all of their strategic initiatives. This course will help you as a leader of your organization to bridge the costly and wasteful gap between strategy design and delivery. You will learn how external and internal factors impact the organizations’ capability to implement strategies. You will understand Brightline’s 10 Guiding Principles and see how these can help bridge the strategy-implementation gap based on real-world examples from the profit-, non-profit- and government sectors. We bring you interviews from global leaders and experts to share their experiences and examples in strategy implementation. You will also analyze a fictional case and create a strategic action plan following the Brightline’s 10 Guiding Principles. After completing this course, you will comprehend how the 10 Guiding Principles can address and resolve your organization’s challenges to successfully achieve its strategic goals.