SG
Mar 1, 2019
Great program from PMI and its partners ; Interviews with experts on strategy design and implementation are very insightful. Besides this program also provided access to rich collection of HBR papers.
PD
Jun 27, 2020
An excellent course and nicely articulated and delivered by Ricardo Vargas. Really liked the idea of strategy delivery and execution with 10 principles as mentioned in the Brightline initiative...
By Marco Z•
Nov 9, 2018
This course was great combination of academic and practical guiding principles. For me the interview with leaders, in which we had a chance to link their action into Brightline Guiding Principles was the highlight of the course.
By Sergio R•
Dec 30, 2018
I strongly recommend this course! It's a very well structured program with very interesting and useful contents for people that wants to make a difference. It probably sounds obvious that strategies once developed need arduous execution to become a reality, right? Well. that's not exactly what happens to most of organizations nowadays. The 10 Guiding Principles when effectively applied, bridge the gap between strategy definition and strategy delivery.
Thanks Brghtline Initiative! Thanks Coursera!
By Csaba S•
Jan 5, 2019
A great session, I just started with latest research and very applicable practical illustration to support theory.
Excellent learnings technics demonstrated to ensure efficient delivery of the content, a real pleasure!
By Satish K•
Dec 5, 2018
One of the best course for any company working methodlogy and keep on focus on the certain key aspect. Brightline's 10 Guiding Principle is just amazing. All need to work on it.
By René V•
Nov 12, 2018
It was a great opportunity to learn for excellent speakers and to know why all that you think not always comes to reality
By Hugh T•
Dec 2, 2018
Great entry-level competitive business strategy tutorial
By Dhairya D P•
Nov 9, 2018
Great Initiative by Brightline
By Mohd R•
Jan 7, 2019
As part of the Strategic Division at my organisation, I find this course very helpful in drilling down the concept of strategy design and implementation especially since I am from the creative background. Acquiring the knowledge on strategic thinking really helps me a lot to stay relevant with both my work and career. Highly recommended! (I've actually shared it with the whole organisation the moment I read about it on The Economist last year)
By N S•
Jan 12, 2019
This course is the need of the hour for many organisations. Excellent concept, particularly the concept of 10 guiding principles. A Principle is like a magnetic compass which will always show the true north wherever a person goes on this earth. Similarly, these 10 guiding principles proposed by Brightline will transcend geography, culture and race. thank you Brightline !
By José L P Z•
Dec 29, 2018
Excelente Curso, clarifica mucho la diferencia entre hacer el diseño de la Estrategia Corporativa y poder llevarla a la realidad, aporta un gran aprendizaje, método, entendimiento de cuales son los principios clave que debemos seguir para que la estrategia sea implementada con Éxito. Felicitaciones.
By MK X•
Dec 17, 2018
The course presented 10 Guiding Principles to help close the gap between strategy design and implementation. The quizzes help the learning process. The final case study really help tie it all together. Definitely worth taking this course. Many valuable learning gems.
By Fernando A•
Nov 9, 2018
Excellent course overall. I loved the structure of the course with insightful videos and continuous opportunities to tesand exchange ideas. The case studies at the end are an excellent opportunity to apply the principles in real life examples.
By Sunil K G•
Mar 2, 2019
By Daniele C•
Feb 10, 2019
SIMPLY INCREDIBLE! NOW I KNOW WHAT IS THE EFFORT TO BRIGDE THE GAP BETWEEN MY IDEAS (STRATEGY) AND MY RESULTS (DELIVERY)
By gaurav s•
Dec 6, 2018
Well laid out course. Detailed information very well complimented by the views from experts and the industry examples.
By Ken S•
Nov 7, 2018
Great content, it certainly confirmed my thoughts and opened up a few thought provoking moments for my organisation.
By Owotemu A E•
Jan 8, 2019
An amazing expose on how to avoid the chasm that has turned most strategic endeavours into failed experiments...
By Michael O•
Dec 24, 2018
I recommend this course to any person, no matter the level of your expertise and the area of specialization.
By Michael B•
Jan 27, 2019
This is an extremely helpful class, great topics and examples - and very useful concepts
By Olawale O•
Dec 25, 2018
The first module is exceptional and mind boggling yet simple and well delivered . kudos
By Eduardo J F A•
Apr 26, 2019
Excellent course, It is very well prepared and presented by Ricardo. Recommended
By Alceu F F•
Jan 2, 2019
Very good course, with some hands on that really makes you think and learn.
By Luis G P•
Dec 22, 2018
Very nice course! It certainly will be very useful
By Yakubu A•
Dec 23, 2018
Enlightening, realistic with good presentation
By Salvador S•
Apr 30, 2019
Excellent course, Highly recommended