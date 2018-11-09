Chevron Left
4.8
stars
699 ratings
288 reviews

Remember to get your voucher before starting the course to earn your Brightline® Initiative certificate using this link: https://www.coursera.org/promo/brightlinepromo. In today’s competitive business environment, organizations are facing unprecedented levels of change and disruption. Only 1 out of 10 executives based on a global survey admit that their organizations successfully deliver all of their strategic initiatives. This course will help you as a leader of your organization to bridge the costly and wasteful gap between strategy design and delivery. You will learn how external and internal factors impact the organizations’ capability to implement strategies. You will understand Brightline’s 10 Guiding Principles and see how these can help bridge the strategy-implementation gap based on real-world examples from the profit-, non-profit- and government sectors. We bring you interviews from global leaders and experts to share their experiences and examples in strategy implementation. You will also analyze a fictional case and create a strategic action plan following the Brightline’s 10 Guiding Principles. After completing this course, you will comprehend how the 10 Guiding Principles can address and resolve your organization’s challenges to successfully achieve its strategic goals....

SG

Mar 1, 2019

Great program from PMI and its partners ; Interviews with experts on strategy design and implementation are very insightful. Besides this program also provided access to rich collection of HBR papers.

PD

Jun 27, 2020

An excellent course and nicely articulated and delivered by Ricardo Vargas. Really liked the idea of strategy delivery and execution with 10 principles as mentioned in the Brightline initiative...

By Marco Z

Nov 9, 2018

This course was great combination of academic and practical guiding principles. For me the interview with leaders, in which we had a chance to link their action into Brightline Guiding Principles was the highlight of the course.

By Sergio R

Dec 30, 2018

I strongly recommend this course! It's a very well structured program with very interesting and useful contents for people that wants to make a difference. It probably sounds obvious that strategies once developed need arduous execution to become a reality, right? Well. that's not exactly what happens to most of organizations nowadays. The 10 Guiding Principles when effectively applied, bridge the gap between strategy definition and strategy delivery.

Thanks Brghtline Initiative! Thanks Coursera!

Sergio Rio

By Csaba S

Jan 5, 2019

A great session, I just started with latest research and very applicable practical illustration to support theory.

Excellent learnings technics demonstrated to ensure efficient delivery of the content, a real pleasure!

By Satish K

Dec 5, 2018

One of the best course for any company working methodlogy and keep on focus on the certain key aspect. Brightline's 10 Guiding Principle is just amazing. All need to work on it.

By René V

Nov 12, 2018

It was a great opportunity to learn for excellent speakers and to know why all that you think not always comes to reality

By Hugh T

Dec 2, 2018

Great entry-level competitive business strategy tutorial

By Dhairya D P

Nov 9, 2018

Great Initiative by Brightline

By Mohd R

Jan 7, 2019

As part of the Strategic Division at my organisation, I find this course very helpful in drilling down the concept of strategy design and implementation especially since I am from the creative background. Acquiring the knowledge on strategic thinking really helps me a lot to stay relevant with both my work and career. Highly recommended! (I've actually shared it with the whole organisation the moment I read about it on The Economist last year)

By N S

Jan 12, 2019

This course is the need of the hour for many organisations. Excellent concept, particularly the concept of 10 guiding principles. A Principle is like a magnetic compass which will always show the true north wherever a person goes on this earth. Similarly, these 10 guiding principles proposed by Brightline will transcend geography, culture and race. thank you Brightline !

By José L P Z

Dec 29, 2018

Excelente Curso, clarifica mucho la diferencia entre hacer el diseño de la Estrategia Corporativa y poder llevarla a la realidad, aporta un gran aprendizaje, método, entendimiento de cuales son los principios clave que debemos seguir para que la estrategia sea implementada con Éxito. Felicitaciones.

By MK X

Dec 17, 2018

The course presented 10 Guiding Principles to help close the gap between strategy design and implementation. The quizzes help the learning process. The final case study really help tie it all together. Definitely worth taking this course. Many valuable learning gems.

By Fernando A

Nov 9, 2018

Excellent course overall. I loved the structure of the course with insightful videos and continuous opportunities to tesand exchange ideas. The case studies at the end are an excellent opportunity to apply the principles in real life examples.

By Sunil K G

Mar 2, 2019

Great program from PMI and its partners ; Interviews with experts on strategy design and implementation are very insightful. Besides this program also provided access to rich collection of HBR papers.

By Daniele C

Feb 10, 2019

SIMPLY INCREDIBLE! NOW I KNOW WHAT IS THE EFFORT TO BRIGDE THE GAP BETWEEN MY IDEAS (STRATEGY) AND MY RESULTS (DELIVERY)

By gaurav s

Dec 6, 2018

Well laid out course. Detailed information very well complimented by the views from experts and the industry examples.

By Ken S

Nov 7, 2018

Great content, it certainly confirmed my thoughts and opened up a few thought provoking moments for my organisation.

By Owotemu A E

Jan 8, 2019

An amazing expose on how to avoid the chasm that has turned most strategic endeavours into failed experiments...

By Michael O

Dec 24, 2018

I recommend this course to any person, no matter the level of your expertise and the area of specialization.

By Michael B

Jan 27, 2019

This is an extremely helpful class, great topics and examples - and very useful concepts

By Olawale O

Dec 25, 2018

The first module is exceptional and mind boggling yet simple and well delivered . kudos

By Eduardo J F A

Apr 26, 2019

Excellent course, It is very well prepared and presented by Ricardo. Recommended

By Alceu F F

Jan 2, 2019

Very good course, with some hands on that really makes you think and learn.

By Luis G P

Dec 22, 2018

Very nice course! It certainly will be very useful

By Yakubu A

Dec 23, 2018

Enlightening, realistic with good presentation

By Salvador S

Apr 30, 2019

Excellent course, Highly recommended

