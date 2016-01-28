Even a thoroughly developed business strategy may fail if you don't pay enough attention to its implementation. This rings particularly true with strategies based on innovation or implemented in complex or fast-changing environments.
Copenhagen Business School
Centrally located in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen Business School (CBS) is one of the largest business schools in Europe with close to 23,000 students. CBS offers world-class research-based degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and PhD levels as well as executive and other post experience programs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Intro. Translating Strategy Into Goals and Metrics
In this module we set the scene in strategy implementation and take a bird's-eye view of the course. We then dive into formulating actionable goals based on the strategy, good practices in creating metrics and setting objectives, and learn about two specific tools for deriving actionable, measurable goals from a strategy.
Aligning Strategy and Organizational Structure
The structure of your organization can be a good or poor fit to the strategy you are implementing. In this module we learn which choices of organizational structure are appropriate depending on your strategy.
Communicating the Strategy within the Organization
Getting communication right is crucial for successful implementation. In this module we find out how to communicate the strategy vertically, and how to facilitate collaboration and upward communication in the organization.
Managing Resistance and Other Implementation Risks
Strategy implementation is rarely an exercise in certainty. New strategies may cause concerns or resistance in the organization, or be vulnerable to other risks.
Amazing course, I really recommend it. It will help you to align your company strategies in to goals and metrics.
Amazing course with rich content of concepts and tools. It would be perfect if assisted with recommended readings
Very complete overview of all aspects related to strategy implementation within organisation. Not only related to innovation but from a broader perspective.
Great course! Definitely my best of the series. Highly detailed with very pointed insights. Slides were also very helpful in ensuring retention of knowledge. Great stuff- bravo!
About the Strategic Management and Innovation Specialization
This Specialization explores the evolving world of business strategy, focusing on the increasingly important roles of design, user experience, and innovation in shaping competitive advantage. You’ll learn about concepts such as goal setting, value creation, global integration, and diversification, and you’ll critique classic theories and frameworks in the context of new business realities. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll create and defend a holistic business strategy in response to a realistic case study prompt.
