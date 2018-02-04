PS
Aug 11, 2018
Nicolai does a really good job in explaining Strategy Implementation. I would say that it is the most thorough module that I have been through so far in the Strategy Management course.
BB
Feb 3, 2016
Great course! Definitely my best of the series. Highly detailed with very pointed insights. Slides were also very helpful in ensuring retention of knowledge. Great stuff- bravo!
By Kondaiah B•
Feb 4, 2018
This is excellent course for converting vision to goals and measurables, It provides all the tools and processes required to manage and run organization wide initiatives.
By Karthik A•
Aug 26, 2017
I would just like to suggest that the instructions for the final peer-review assignment should be improved. For me it was quite clear that the goal was to pick the strategic option for Etypes to choose the "team danmark logo" which in essence also defines the bigger strategy of eTypes to stay edgy and a rebel designer company. We were supposed to pick implementation plans specifically for this strategy. However, some of the peers assumed that they could propose several strategies, and combine a series of implementation plans, and put them altogether into this assignment. This in my opinion, lead to some confusion in some of the peers assignment submissions and their reviews for the assignment.
By Akshay R•
Dec 27, 2015
This is one of the most practical strategy session you will come across. I have read many books and have also gone through webinars and sessions on Coursera but this course by CBS just stands out.
This course is best suited for both learners as well as practitioners. I would love to undergo more such courses designed by CBS.
By Dr. S K V•
Mar 14, 2021
Very good course. Even though I am aware of the strategy implementation frameworks, I liked the way Professor emphasized SIX aspects to implement the strategy. Assignments at the end of each chapter are very good to test our knowledge. I strongly recommend this course.
By Gabriel A L•
Jun 1, 2016
I enjoyed the content and learned a lot about the many different facets to take into account when implementing a strategy which at first glance may not visible.
By raed k•
Apr 19, 2021
Very informative course. I recommend this course for anyone who is working in strategy development areas in corporates
By Isaac G S•
Mar 21, 2021
Amazing course, I really recommend it. It will help you to align your company strategies in to goals and metrics.
By Cristian O T G•
Apr 28, 2021
It's the best course I have ever been on.
By Dipak S G•
Jul 5, 2020
Strategy Implementation is the best course, This course contains the wonderful experience and realistic facts with a practical example it will definitely excel our skill and knowledge and also give us an insight of strategy implementation as well as how strategy plays a crucial role to change not only the organization but also as individual and the most important part is implementation.
By Jak C•
Dec 1, 2020
The lectures were very uninspiring and many of the links to readings did not work. The final assignment was also quite confusing and all the students whose assignments I reviewed did it completely differently.
By Owolabi B•
Aug 9, 2016
For me, this is the best of the courses in the Strategic Management & Innovation series. The videos have been kept short and well structured. The lecturer is clear and very composed. The reviews and read ups are purely excellent in driving home practicality of real life scenarios. They give a good understanding of situations companies have found themselves in and specifics applied to weathering storms.
An excellent course with excellent delivery. Very applicable to my current job role in coordinating alignment and harmonization of my organisation's group structure.
Owolabi, Nigeria
By Tyler M•
May 15, 2020
A fantastic journey through the origin of strategy. The case studies shared in the specialization reinforced the principles and broaden my understanding of the firms conducting and companies conducting strategy as well as its evolution and the industry as a whole.
I feel prepared to interact and lead my next employer, manager, and team through strategy discussions. I would highly recommend these three courses to colleagues.
By Sushant R•
Feb 24, 2016
Thank you for the clarity in which the aspects and importance of implementation and the pitfalls to be avoided was communicated. The case studies adopted were an eye-opener to various aspects of good implementation - be it culture at Netflix & Pixar, or risk mitigation in Samsung and Uber. Much appreciated.
By Dimitar N S•
Oct 31, 2017
Excellent course! Personally, I saw just the right balance between theoretical background and practical examples about the course's contents. I recommend this course to anyone involved in the process of strategy implementation inside enterprises.
By Court S•
Nov 7, 2020
Good top line refreseher or introduction into Strategy Implementation. The course helps communicated some of the key aspects of implementing a strategy in a modern (circa 2015-2020) organization, but contains many timeless principles.
By Peter H•
Jul 27, 2016
This was a very good experience for me. The material was easily digestible but at the same time with at lot of depth. I love how the professor invites you to dig into the more academic material without it being a prerequisite
By Punit B•
Mar 25, 2018
An excellent course that explores issues such as power dynamics in strategy, enabling the student to think through these issues as part of an implementation recommendation. An interesting final project to employ the theory.
By Ekaterina P•
Apr 12, 2016
Excellent course. The innovation theme comes up a lot in lectures and examples, "as advertised" in the specialization title. Lectures are nicely chunked, address specific issues and are to the point. Highly recommended!
By Ricardo J d S C•
Jun 15, 2016
The Professor knows very well how to express the ideas and concepts at the same time he gives real life examples. The course is very well structured and it has a lot of interesting and useful material! Very good one!
By Sergey B•
Dec 13, 2020
The course is clearly structured, succinctly presented, everything is clear, there is presentation material, the cases contain information for reflection and for work. The lecturer prepared his course perfectly!
By Jonna L•
Apr 18, 2016
This is by far the course I've enjoyed the most - well put together, full of information and ideas to take forward and reflect when implementing any strategic initiatives in an organization.
By Philippe H S•
Aug 12, 2018
By Bob•
Feb 4, 2016
By Ofelia F•
Dec 28, 2015
Great! well-organized the final project, and I loved the fact that we had access to the slides at the end of the lesson. It had great value for me. Were very usefull
By Naphatsorn D•
Sep 7, 2021
In my opinion, the content in this course is perfect for a beginner. Professor's teaching style is wonderful and easy to listen for non-English native speaker.