Strategic management is the process business leaders use when creating goals and planning how to allocate resources to achieve those goals for their organization. It involves exploring both internal processes from within the organization and external factors, such as the role competition plays in the success or failure of a company. This type of management is a holistic approach that combines classic top-level managerial thinking with the application of modern theories and processes. It's a growing specialty field, with the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) expecting the field to grow at about 11% per year through 2029, which is much faster than average.
Learning strategic management creates a number of career options for you. If you want to start your own business, it provides you with an understanding of how to gain insights that can help your business succeed. If you want to use your expertise to move up at a job you already have, you can present your certifications and show your new skills to your boss by sharing insights based on strategic management principles. If entering a new field is your goal, learning about this type of management ensures you have the know-how and skills to succeed on the job.
Taking online courses on Coursera can help you learn strategic management by providing you with the opportunity to engage in planning and decision-making sessions through case studies and regular coursework. When you engage in strategy sessions and learn to use tools, such as SWOT analysis, to explore a company's competitive advantage and weaknesses, you gain insights about how a company might make changes in order to increase success. Then, you build on early learning from your courses to learn how to increase decision-making skills and how to develop a growth strategy.
Before starting to learn strategic management, you need to have strong reading and math skills due to the information you need to understand throughout the course. You need analytical skills to process the information and turn it into something you can apply to each course assignment. You also need to have at least introductory-level leadership skills to build on throughout the time you're studying, while you learn how to manage and inspire others to apply the goals you set and the decisions you make.