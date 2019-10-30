About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Business Strategy Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to connect strategic analysis to strategy execution using hypothesis testing to unearth key assumptions and assess their validity

  • Four different approaches to strategy formulation and how governance ties into effective strategy formulation

  • Use the 4A Model for effective strategy execution to ensure appropriate human and organizational resources are in place

  • Tips from industry experts for successful strategy development and execution

Skills you will gain

  • Strategy Implementation
  • Strategy Formulation
  • Business Strategy
  • Business hypothesis testing
Instructors

Offered by

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Strategy Analysis

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Strategy Formulation

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 71 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Strategy Implementation

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 88 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Practical Perspectives

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 87 min)

