Coursera Courses The Business Strategy Specialization, a 5-course series including: Foundations of Business Strategy Advanced Business Strategy Business Growth Strategy Strategic Planning and Execution Business Strategy Capstone Education B.S. and MAcc, Brigham Young University; Ph.D., University of Minnesota Biography Jared Harris is a faculty member at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business and a Senior Fellow at Darden’s Olsson Center for Applied Ethics. He is a celebrated professor who teaches courses and workshops on strategic thinking and ethical decision making to graduate students in business, military officers, leaders in education, legislative leaders, and business executives. In the Darden curriculum, Jared teaches both the required MBA strategy course and the required MBA business ethics course. Harris' research centers on the interplay between ethics and strategy, with a particular focus on the topics of corporate governance, business ethics, and interorganizational trust. His work has been published in Strategic Management Journal, Academy of Management Review, Organization Science, Journal of Business Venturing, Business Ethics Quarterly, and Journal of Business Ethics, and his research insights have been highlighted in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and The New Yorker, as well as other media outlets in the United States, Canada, Germany, India, Portugal, and the U.K. Recent books include Public Trust in Business (Cambridge University Press, 2014), The Strategist’s Toolkit (Darden Business Publishing, 2013), and Kantian Business Ethics: Critical Perspectives (Edward Elgar, 2013). Harris' academic career follows a distinguished business career, first in consulting at several global public accounting firms, followed by a stint as a CFO for a small technology startup.