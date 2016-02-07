Develop your ability to think strategically, analyze the competitive environment, and recommend firm positioning and value creation. In this course, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, top-ranked faculty will help you explore the underlying theory and frameworks that provide the foundations of a successful business strategy and provide the tools you need to understand that strategy: SWOT, Competitor, Environmental, Five Forces, and Capabilities Analyses, as well as Strategy Maps.
This course is part of the Business Strategy Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Some familiarity with business is helpful, but not required.
What you will learn
How to use the SWOT, competitor, and environmental analysis tools
How to assess an industry's structure and how the competitive dynamics in an industry affect profitability
How to complete a capabilities analysis and how to use this analysis to guide decision making
How to analyze the advantages and disadvantages of four generic competitive positions
Skills you will gain
- Capabilities Analysis
- Business Strategy
- Competitive Position
- Strategic Analysis
- Industry Structure
Some familiarity with business is helpful, but not required.
Offered by
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Strategic Analysis
Welcome to the first module in the Foundations course. In this module, we'll discuss the meaning and importance of business strategy to an organization's competitive positioning. You'll learn about strategic analysis and the SWOT, competitor, and environmental analysis tools. Have fun building your strategy skillset!
Analyzing Industry Structure
Hello and welcome back. In this module, we'll explore how to assess an industry's structure and how the competitive dynamics in an industry affect profitability. We'll go into depth with the five forces tool, a common and highly influential analytical framework. Happy analyzing!
Analyzing Firm Capabilities
Welcome! In this module, we'll examine the tangible and intangible assets that form an organization's strength. We'll show you in depth how to complete a capabilities analysis and how to use this analysis to guide decision making. Happy analyzing!
Determining Competitive Position
Welcome to the final module. In these lessons, we'll explore firms' competitive positioning relative to rivals and analyze the advantages and disadvantages of four generic competitive positions firms occupy. We'll use an easy and intuitive tool--strategy maps--to visually communicate information about firm positioning, and discuss which position is best for a particular firm to see maximum value. Happy analyzing!
Reviews
- 5 stars81.97%
- 4 stars15.32%
- 3 stars1.79%
- 2 stars0.33%
- 1 star0.56%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FOUNDATIONS OF BUSINESS STRATEGY
I found the information very illuminating. I only wish there was more focus on small firms, startups, and evaluating an industry as if the student were looking to enter the industry.
It's a simple approach to business strategy and very ideal for people looking to learn more about business strategy. Either as a refresher course or if totally new to it. I would recommend it.
Great course, perfect mix of theory and real life cases. Both the tutors are extremely effective in putting across their point. Very good course to learn the basics of Business straetgy.
Excellent course that clearly synthesizes the various framework to analyze in-depth the industry and the firm's position within to present meaningful and powerful recommendations.
About the Business Strategy Specialization
This Specialization covers both the dynamics and the global aspects of strategic management. You'll learn how to evaluate industry evolution, build and sustain competitive advantage, formulate and assess business strategies, and align efforts to organizational strategy. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply your skills by creating a comprehensive Strategic Analysis for an existing business or a venture of your own.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.