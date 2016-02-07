About this Course

What you will learn

  • How to use the SWOT, competitor, and environmental analysis tools

  • How to assess an industry's structure and how the competitive dynamics in an industry affect profitability

  • How to complete a capabilities analysis and how to use this analysis to guide decision making

  • How to analyze the advantages and disadvantages of four generic competitive positions

Skills you will gain

  • Capabilities Analysis
  • Business Strategy
  • Competitive Position
  • Strategic Analysis
  • Industry Structure
Instructors

Offered by

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Strategic Analysis

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 48 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Analyzing Industry Structure

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Analyzing Firm Capabilities

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Determining Competitive Position

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Business Strategy Specialization

Business Strategy

