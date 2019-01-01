Coursera Courses: The Business Strategy Specialization, a 5-course series including: Foundations of Business Strategy, Advanced Business Strategy, Business Growth Strategy, Strategic Planning and Execution, Business Strategy Capstone Education: B.S., MS, University of Virginia; Ph.D., Massachusetts Institute of Technology Biography: Michael Lenox is the Senior Associate Dean and Chief Strategy Officer and a Professor of Business Administration at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. Prior to this, he taught Darden's core MBA strategy course and served as Associate Dean and Academic Director of Darden's Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. He helped found and served as the inaugural president of the multiple-university Alliance for Research on Corporate Sustainability. Prior to joining Darden in 2008, Michael was a professor at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business where he served as the area coordinator for Fuqua's Strategy Area and the faculty director and founder of Duke's Corporate Sustainability Initiative. He received his Ph.D. in Technology Management and Policy from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1999 and the degrees of Bachelor and Master of Science in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia. Michael has served as an assistant professor at New York University's Stern School of Business and as a visiting professor at Stanford University, Harvard University, Oxford University, and IMD. Michael's research has appeared in over twenty-five refereed academic publications and has been cited in a number of media outlets including the New York Times, the Financial Times, and the Economist. In 2009, he was recognized as a Faculty Pioneer by the Aspen Institute and as the top strategy professor under 40 by the Strategic Management Society. In 2011, he was named one of the top 40 business professors under 40 by Poets & Quants. He was recently nominated one of the top 100 professors of entrepreneurship. Michael's primary expertise is in the domain of technology strategy and policy. He is broadly interested in the role of innovation and entrepreneurship for economic growth and firm competitive success. In particular, he explores the business strategy and public policy drivers of the direction of innovative activity. Michael also has a long-standing interest in the interface between business strategy and public policy as it relates to the natural environment. Recent work explores firm strategies and non-traditional public policies that have the potential to drive "green" innovation and entrepreneurship.