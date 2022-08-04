본 강의는 디지털 전환에 대한 여러분의 이해를 높여서 디지털화를 활용해 비즈니스 업무 성과를 개선할 수 있도록 제작되었습니다.
디지털 전환 입문과정 [파트 2]University of Virginia Darden School Foundation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
디지털 인프라
1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min)
1 hour to complete
디지털 기술
1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 29 min)
1 hour to complete
디지털 비즈니스 업무
1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 57 min)
20 minutes to complete
실전 비즈니스 - 웨이모 사례
20 minutes to complete
2 readings
