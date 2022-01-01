University of California, Irvine
Data security is the set of actions that an organization undertakes to protect the data that it creates, collects, and stores. It's important for your company to keep its data secure because secure data protects corporate and client information. A number of techniques comprise data security, including encryption, data masking, backup, and erasure. Keeping your data secure can protect your organization from criminal activity and legal action. Data security is increasingly important in a world where threats to data are more prevalent than ever.
It's important to learn about data security because everyone's data is increasingly at risk every day, and you can make a difference in solving that problem. Because organizations store so much of their data online, the data is vulnerable to attack, fraud, or theft, which is what makes data security essential for your company. Failing to protect your company's secrets and customer information can cost you dearly, and that's why data security has become a requirement for corporations. In-depth knowledge of data security can also lead to a lucrative career if you're looking for a change.
When you gain a thorough knowledge of data security, you can find career opportunities working as a security engineer or analyst with a corporation, or you can strike out on your own as a consultant working with multiple organizations. Many companies hire data security employees with degrees or training certificates, and the more advanced your training, the more money you can earn in the business. When you pass certain security clearances, you can also work for the military or federal government protecting classified information.
When you take online data security courses on Coursera, you're going to learn from some of the most prominent names in academia and industry, like Johns Hopkins University, IBM, and Amazon Web Services. You'll gain a thorough understanding of data security along with the practical applications of what you've learned. With your newfound knowledge of data security, you can advance in your current career or seek an exciting new job.