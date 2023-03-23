This course is designed for novice learners looking to broader their knowledge of how to secure data for the web applications they have developed. The course starts with foundational ideas like SSL/TLS certificates, rules governing security like GDPR, and handling secrets. The second module is devoted to cryptography, while the third module covers access control.
Data Security for Web DevelopersCodio
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Web Data Security Basics
3 hours to complete
2 readings
3 hours to complete
Cyptography
3 hours to complete
2 readings
3 hours to complete
Access Control
3 hours to complete
2 readings
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.