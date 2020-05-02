About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Secure Coding Practices Specialization
Intermediate Level

1-2 years of experience with some form of computer programming language like C/C++ or Java.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cryptography
  • Authentication Methods
  • secure programming
University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Foundational Topics in Secure Programming

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 83 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Injection Problems

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 87 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Problems Arising From Broken Authentication

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Sensitive Data Exposure Problems

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

