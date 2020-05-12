About this Course

What you will learn

  • Apply “what to watch out for” and “where to look” to evaluate fragility of C++ library code.

  • Given a fragile C++ library, code a robust version.

  • Identify problems w/ privilege, trusted environments, input validation, files & sub-processes, resource mngmt, asynchronicity, & randomness in C/C++.

  • Remediate examples of problems that apply to C/C++ interactions with the programming environment.

Skills you will gain

  • Identifying vulernabilities
  • C/C++ Programming
University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Users, Privileges, and Environment Variables

7 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 107 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Validation and Verification, Buffer and Numeric Overflows, and Input Injections

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 162 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Files, Subprocesses, and Race Conditions

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 80 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Randomness, Cryptography, and Other Topics

7 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 97 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM IDENTIFYING SECURITY VULNERABILITIES IN C/C++PROGRAMMING

About the Secure Coding Practices Specialization

Secure Coding Practices

