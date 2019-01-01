Profile

Matthew Bishop, PhD

Professor

Bio

Professor Matt Bishop’s research area is computer security, in which he has been active since 1979. He is especially interested in vulnerability analysis and denial of service problems, but maintains a healthy concern for formal modeling (especially of access controls and the Take-Grant Protection Model) and intrusion detection and response. He has also worked extensively on the security of various forms of the UNIX operating system. He is involved in efforts to improve education in information assurance, and is a charter member of the Colloquium for Information Systems Security Education. His textbook, Computer Security: Art and Science, was published by Addison-Wesley in December 2002.

Courses

Principles of Secure Coding

Identifying Security Vulnerabilities in C/C++Programming

