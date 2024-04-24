Google
Google AI Essentials
Google

Google AI Essentials

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Google Career Certificates

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.7

(42 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Use generative AI tools to help develop ideas and content, make more informed decisions, and speed up daily work tasks

  • Write clear and specific prompts to get the output you want - you’ll apply prompting techniques to help summarize, create tag lines, and more

  • Use AI responsibly by identifying AI’s potential biases and avoiding harm 

  • Develop strategies to stay up-to-date in the emerging landscape of AI

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

12 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Discover how AI works and explore foundational AI concepts, such as machine learning (ML). Learn about the rise of generative AI and how to perform tasks with it. By the end of this module, you’ll have an understanding of the capabilities and limitations of AI tools and how to integrate generative AI in the workplace.

What's included

11 videos4 readings2 assignments

Leverage generative AI tools to speed up work tasks and boost your productivity. Examine the important role humans play in the effective use of AI, and understand the types of workplace tasks you can augment with AI. By the end of this module, you will be able to determine if AI is right for a given task and how to use AI to accelerate workflows.

What's included

11 videos6 readings3 assignments

Write effective prompts to get the output you want. Learn how to incorporate prompting techniques, such as few-shot prompting, into your work. Understand how generative AI tools produce output and the importance of evaluating output before using it. By the end of this module, you will be able to write clear and specific prompts and produce outputs that help accomplish workplace tasks.

What's included

9 videos5 readings3 assignments

Use AI responsibly by mitigating unfair biases and inaccuracies. Learn how to apply a framework of AI harms to sample workplace scenarios and recognize the security risks of using AI in the workplace. By the end of this module, you will gain an understanding of how to use AI responsibly and effectively, and a checklist to help you do it.

What's included

8 videos2 readings1 assignment

Continue developing your skills within the current and emerging AI landscape. Learn about the ways organizations have leveraged AI and consider how these innovations may inspire your own AI-powered workplace solutions. By the end of this module, you will develop a strategy to stay up-to-date with future AI developments.

What's included

9 videos4 readings3 assignments1 plugin

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.7 (25 ratings)
Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Google
324 Courses9,348,401 learners

Offered by

Google

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Machine Learning? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions