About this Course

18,015 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Secure Coding Practices Specialization
Intermediate Level

1-2 years of experience with some form of computer programming language like C/C++ or Java.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Secure Coding Practices Specialization
Intermediate Level

1-2 years of experience with some form of computer programming language like C/C++ or Java.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Secure Programming Philosophy

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Secure Programming Design Principles

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Robust Programming

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 61 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Methods for Robustness

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PRINCIPLES OF SECURE CODING

View all reviews

About the Secure Coding Practices Specialization

Secure Coding Practices

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder