Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

What you will learn

  • 瞭解 Google Cloud 中各運算平台的不同之處

  • 瞭解 Kubernetes 的元件與架構

  • 在 Container Registry 中儲存容器映像檔

  • 瞭解用於管理 Kubernetes 工作負載的元件

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 minutes to complete

課程簡介

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
3 hours to complete

Google Cloud 簡介

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
2 hours to complete

容器和 Kubernetes 簡介

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min)
3 hours to complete

Kubernetes 架構

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Kubernetes 工作負載簡介

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 46 min)

